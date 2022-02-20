Who is Aaron Gage? Jesy Nelson Secretly Hooked-Up With Model Convicted for Cocaine Dealing

Singer Jesy Nelson is known to have got closeto a male model who has been convicted of drug dealing. According to The Sun, the former Little Mix star hooked up with Aaron Gage, who was handed two-year jail term in 2018, suspended for 18 months in thew drug dealing case.

Reports by The Sun suggest that a source close to the duo confirmed, "Jesy had no idea about this man's past. Obviously, should Jesy have known about his past, a first date wouldn't have happened."

"Jesy's gone away for a while to recoup after the last year of relentless trolling and to be able to focus fully on her new music. Her new team are ensuring she's keeping focused and positive ahead of the new track dropping," the source further said.

Who is Aaron Gage?

It was last year when the well known pop star and Aaron Gage secretly got together after they exchanged messages on Instagram, where he goes by Mountain of Strength.

"Aaron had always really fancied Jesy so thought he would try his luck with her and slid into her DMs on Instagram," according to a friend who added, "He was shocked when she responded."

Moreover, the friend revealed that Nelson's relationship status at the time was single and that the two got on well. "He was smitten, but she was focused on her career long-term," the friend further revealed, according to The Sun.

Reportedly, Sage, who is a model by profession has worked for the likes of Puma, ASOS and JD Sport. Nottingham crown court heard that the model advertised special offers of drugs through texts on his mobile phone.

"Fresh, sale next hour only, two for 70 or three for 90," one of the texts on his mobile phone read and the message appeared to have relation with 84 per cent pure cocaine, according to what the court was told.

Sage was accused of being involved in up to nine deals of selling drugs for $54.38 (Â£40) each. Police found cocaine in a house where Sage was staying. After being caught at the time he claimed the drugs were for himself.

Meanwhile, Nelson had previously dated Chris Hughes, 29, Sean Sagar, 31, Lucian Laviscount, 29, and Jake Roche, 29, who was an ex-pop star apart from an on-off relationship with Harry James, who worked in her debut solo single Boyz as a director.

Read more