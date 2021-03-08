'The Firm' and 'Institution Memes Flood Social Media Trolling British Monarchy Post Meghan-Harry Interview

The social media is awash with the terms 'The Firm' and 'The Institution', after the Duchess of Sussex used them to refer to the British royal family during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple made startling revelations during the Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special, aired on CBS on Sunday night.

Prior to its broadcast, Meghan's controversial interview with Oprah was already being compared to the one in which Princess Diana spoke about Prince Charles extramarital affair with Camila Parker Bowles. In 1995, during an interview with BBC Diana said, "there were three of us in this marriage."

Did King George VI Coin the term 'The Firm' For Royal Family?

The term "The Firm" first caught the attention of the netizens when, in one of the preview clips, Meghan was heard saying: " I don't know how [the Royal Family] could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us."

According to Hollywood Life, 'The firm' refers to the business-like operation of the Royal Family, and has been used for decades by the press and even members of the Royal Family.

Penny Junor, author of The Firm: The Troubled Life of the House of Windsor, had claimed that Prince Philip has also used the phrase. "Prince Philip calls it 'The Firm,' and all the royal executives and their powerful associates are supposed to make every effort to avoid even a hint of scandal that could diminish the reputation of the family business," the book claimed.

According to the author, King George VI, father of the reigning queen, "first referred to the House of Windsor as The Firm and the name stuck."

Memes Mock British Monarchy

During the interview, Harry used the word "institution" to describe the British monarchy and said that the couple's relationship opened his eyes to how he was trapped by the "Institution" he was born into.

Twitter was flooded with memes using both the terms. "I wonder if the "institution/firm" knows the history of THE CROWN. Princess Sophie Charlotte was born in 1744. She was the 2nd Black Queen of England. Philippa of Hainault was the first Black Queen of England. Team #HarryandMeghan," read a tweet.

"I fear people will sensationalize the #HarryandMeghanonOprah interview just like the British press does and not focus on the fact that being a part of the Royal family, The Institution, The Firm (whatever) sounds like being a part of an abusive relationship," wrote a user.

