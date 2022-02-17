OnlyFans Stripper Demi Rose's Racy Snap in Sheer Red Dress on IG Hints She's 'In the Mood For Love'

Birmingham-born bombshell Demi Rose aka Demi Rose Mawby is a stunner when it comes to making heads turn on social media with sultry photo updates. The popular OnlyFans stripper has once again left little to the imagination of her fans with a hot and saucy updates from her recent Valentine's Day photoshoot. After having wowed her fans in sexy red corset, the diva has taken her fashion game top the next level as she poses in a sexy red gown.

In her latest Instagram post, Rose, 26, is seen rocking a see through red dress, which almost leaves her massive assets on display. Rose looked stunning in the hot ensemble that has left fans wanting more. The photos featuring the beautiful model has grabbed much attention from her fans among the 19 million followers on her official Instagram account.

Many fans took to social media to praise Rose's flawless beauty. "I admire your beautiful stunning body," a loyal fan wrote. Another said, "A beautiful beautiful beautiful goddess" and ended the message.

Well, this is not the first time Rose creating a buzz on social media for her steamy photos. The diva, often called the British Kim Kardashian for her hourglass figure and body configuration likes to show off her flawless skin in sexy dresses even when she's not working.

Apart from her modeling assignments, Rose like to keep her fans engaged on social media and by sharing hot and NFSW videos on OnlyFans, the X-rated website popular for exclusive content creation by influencers and sex workers.

Rose posed for the racy snap in front of a wall decoration that had the words "In the mood for love" inscribed in it while she wrote, "Glamour Girl" in the caption. Her geo tag in the eye-popping photo revealed it was clicked at a place called Romeo's Motel & Diner.