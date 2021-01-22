Netflix's The White Tiger is based on Aravind Adiga's 2008 Man Booker Prize novel of the same name. Acclaimed writer-director Ramin Bahrani has written and directed the movie, which has Indian actors Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao in the leads.

The Story and Review:

It is an engrossing story which captures the true divide between the rich and poor and spits out bitter truth. The movie touches upon the themes of poverty, inequity and rebellion while telling the story of a poor man's fight to freedom from poverty. Through the character of Balram (Adarsh Gaurav), a person from the backward class, the movie shows how the desire to be a servant had been bred him, poured into his blood and hammered into his skull.

However, he is an ambitious person who uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. Unlike Slumdog Millionaire it is not a fairytale rather a commentary on New India's half-baked vision.

It has a good and largely-engaging story. Adarsh Gourav, in the role of Balram, steals the show, while Rajkummar Rao struggles in the film with the not-so-good accent. Priyanka Chopra, who has co-produced the film, has played her part well. So, what does the audience say about this multilingual American film?

THE WHITE TIGER ON NETFLIX: Dear, #RaminBahrani your masterful storytelling has made me a fan your craft for a lifetime. I think your understanding of *real* India is much better than that of some Indian directors.And Thank You

@priyankachopra @ava for making this movie happen. Great stuffThumbs up #TheWhiteTiger

Honestly if you ask me... #TheWhiteTiger is more deserving of an Oscar than Slumdog Millionaire..Why?..You need to watch that movie first. A lot of critics might not agree.. But do I care? Smirking face

vipin august headFallen leaf: The fact that the Indian reviews are the only negative reviews that #TheWhiteTiger is receiving while variety, independent, the telegraph are calling it a bid for Oscars LMFAO indians don't like to appreciate successful women

Siddarth Srinivas: #TheWhiteTiger on Netflix. An absolutely absorbing film that captures the true divide between the rich and poor and spits out some harsh truths. #AdarshGourav is simply superb as the driver making his way up. On the lines of Slumdog Millionaire, and even better!

Fashionista PC: #TheWhiteTiger was a terrific film! A true representation of the good, the bad & the ugly India. Adarsh Gourav as Balram is one of the finest performances of this season. I truly hope he gets out of the rooster coop, wins some awards and breaks the cycle of nepotism in Bollywood!

Sushri Sahu: Watched #TheWhiteTiger last night and n I'm still trying to find the right words. It's graphic, it's telling n the best part is its not self-awre for the sake of it.

@_GouravAdarsh is exceptionally good n its criminal that we haven't seen more of him. Review coming soon!

Martha Ramirez: Watching #TheWhiteTiger omg!!! This movie is so good!! Amazing story and portraying of Pinky Madam by @priyankachopra Star-struckClapping hands signSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesFireLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face definitely in my feelings.

Little Bollywood Things: #TheWhiteTiger is gritty, real and uncomfortable.

True to the book, it portrays beautifully that there's nothing more dangerous than the greed of money and fame.

Well done, #RaminBahrani @priyankachopra #rajkumarrao and of course #AdarshGourav

#TheWhiteTigerNetflix #Netflix

Hara-अ/ଅ-prasad: "The moment you recognize what is beautiful in this world, you stop being a slave."

#TheWhiteTiger

This country shud stop itself and watch The White Tiger(netflix) adapted from the book by Aravind Adiga.

Dhyanam Vora: Review for the white tiger :

Trailer seemed nice but the movie is okaish

It's slow, kinda boring in the middle and very predictable

The ending was shit