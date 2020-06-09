Nick Jonas and his wife Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra were slammed online following a tweet by the Jonas Brothers singer supporting the Black Lives Matter campaign. Chopra, a former Miss Universe, was called a hypocrite for promoting skin lightening treatments in the past.

Jonas and Chopra tied the knot in an extravagant marriage ceremony in India, in 2018. Chopra, who did a string of Bollywood movies before moving to Hollywood, was also criticized for not speaking up for the campaign.

Jonas' Tweets Started the Controversy

The public outrage against the couple started soon after Jonas posted a series of tweets supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and demanding justice for George Floyd.

The 27-year-old singer wrote: "Pri & I have heavy hearts ... The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue."

"The time to take action is NOW. It's no longer enough to say 'I'm not racist.' We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community. In our first step towards our continued efforts to help fight this fight, Pri and I have donated to the Equal Justice Initiative and ACLU," Jonas continued.

"We stand with you and we love you. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd," he concluded his tweet. Later, Chopra retweeted Jonas' tweet, to show her support for the ongoing campaign.

Chopra's Old Promotions of Fairness Products, Movie Clips Surface

However, the Baywatch actress was soon embroiled in controversy after her skin lightening endorsements surfaced online.

According to The Sun, YouTuber Amsi wrote: "Was Pri's 'heart heavy' before or after she promoted skin lightening creams? Was it 'heavy' when she watched Muslims get lynched in her own country and said nothing? What about the time when you invited a fascist to your wedding? It seems like her heart is doing just fine."

"I hope Pri has a heavy heart the next time she thinks about promoting whitening creams in a country where being 'dark-skinned' is considered a sin," said a user on Twitter.

"One thing I can't stand about Priyanka Chopra is her hypocrisy. It's great she's using her platform to raise awareness on BLM but where was that same energy when she was told she was gonna promote a skin lightning cream? The criticism of south Asia's obsession with light skin?" wrote another.