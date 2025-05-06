'White Lotus' Star Lisa Shocks Fans at Met Gala after Wearing Lace Undies with Rosa Parks' Face on Her Crotch

"White Lotus" star Lisa shocked everyone with her 2025 Met Gala dress, which appeared to feature an image of civil rights icon Rosa Parks on her lace underwear. This year's Met Gala, held on Monday night at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, focused on the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," as it aimed to focus on Black dandyism from the 18th century through the Harlem Renaissance and its ongoing influence on modern fashion.

Keeping in mind the theme, all the guests were asked to dress according to the code "Tailored For You," reflecting the menswear and suiting showcased in the Met Gala's spring Costume Institute exhibit this year.

Flashing a New Look on Her Undies

However, Lisa's all-black, pantless outfit left many Met Gala watchers wondering if she had paid attention to the theme at all. The K-pop sensation—who recently made her acting debut in season three of HBO's "The White Lotus"—sported a Louis Vuitton lace bodysuit paired with an embroidered blazer.

She completed the ensemble with LV-branded tights and a signature monogram handbag.

What really raised eyebrows online, though, was the detailed embroidery on her lace bodysuit—particularly in the underwear area—where a face resembling civil rights legend Rosa Parks, among others, appeared to be stitched into the fabric, according to British Vogue.

The design was reportedly a creation of American artist Henry Taylor and featured miniature portraits he created. These were originally commissioned by Louis Vuitton's creative director Pharrell Williams for his debut Spring 2024 collection.

Rosa Parks became a key figure in the American civil rights movement in 1955 after she refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger, as required by the Jim Crow laws.

These discriminatory segregation laws divided public transportation into sections for white and Black passengers. Although technically allowed to sit in separate areas, Black passengers were still expected to give up their seats if the white section became full.

Parks' quiet protest ignited the Montgomery Bus Boycott—a widespread protest by the Black community that lasted 381 days and ultimately led to the desegregation of the city's buses.

Facing Online Backlash

Even though Lisa's outfit may have been intended as a historical tribute, it sparked widespread backlash online, with many users expressing disbelief and criticism over the bold fashion choice. "Rosa Parks on her panties........" one user wrote on X.

"Rosa Parks embroidered panties... put Pharrell in jail expeditiously!!" another person jokingly said.

"The fact she's literally going to be inside at her table sitting on Rosa Parks face for an event unveiling a Black Style exhibition is beyond me," another user wrote.

"Using Rosa Parks' image in this manner appears to be a blatant lack of respect and sensitivity towards her legacy and the struggles she faced during the Civil Rights Movement," a fourthe user pointed out.

"Furthermore, it reinforces harmful racial stereotypes & undermines the progress made in combating racism."

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, wasn't the only star to leave fans shocked with a bizarre Met Gala outfit.

Several other celebrities—including Heidi Klum, Emma Chamberlain, Maya Hawke, Madonna, Suki Waterhouse, and Demi Moore—also landed on the night's worst dressed list, either for wearing uninspired black outfits or completely missing the event's theme.