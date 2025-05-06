Met Gala 2025: 10 Best Celebrity Fashion Looks

Met Gala 2025 is here with yet another set of memorable fashion moments. Celebrity guests, including actors, actresses, sports stars, musicians, social media influencers, and politicians, showcased their best looks in custom creations. When A-listers hit the red carpet in outfits created under the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, they became unforgettable fashion moments of the year.

The best-dressed attendees of the night include Keke Palmer, Jalen Hurts, Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya, Audra McDonald, Gigi Hadid, and Joey King. Palmer turned heads in her black-and-white outfit, while Hurts wore a black three-piece set with beaded shoulders, and Stallion opted for a sparky silver gown custom-made by Michael Kors. There was also Shakira in her princess-like pink dress with long trails, Zendaya in her white suit, and Joey King in her printed suit with jewel embellishments.

From Shakira and Nicole Kidman to Mindy Kaling and Diana Ross, here are the ten best celebrity looks from Met Gala 2025.

Shakira

The singer, 48, looked pretty in pink when she walked the red carpet in her princess-like gown with a voluminous train and downside cutouts by Prabal Gurung creation. Her honey-blonde bouncy waves, pink gemstone pendant necklace, and sheer black gloves complemented the look.

Nicole Kidman

The actress, 51, wore a black corset gown with multiple layers of petticoats, picot-edged basque, and silk satin bow belts at the hip and waist. She completed her look with a cropped side-part bob, a black lace scarf, black spandex jersey gloves, earrings, a ring, and earrings by Cindy Chao, The Art Jewel's White Label Collection. Cristóbal Balenciaga recreated this ensemble by a Spanish designer. It originally appeared in the October issue of Harper's Bazaar's London edition in 1952.

Mindy Kaling

The actress and comedian, 45, opted for a fitted black dress with long sleeves, a bold white collar, and red velvet detailing in the waist and collar for her Met Gala look. Her gown had big gold button detailing in different geometric shapes, a trail with red velvet and white satin fabric attached to it, and small gold buttons lining cuffs. She finished her look with a slicked-back ponytail, gold drop earrings, smokey eyes, nude lips, and gold clips.

Diana Ross

The American singer, 81, turned heads in her crystal-embellished white gown with feather-edged cape. Her feathery, broad hat and signature voluminous curls complimented the gown. Ross revealed that her cape had special detailing as it had her children's and eight grandchildren's names embroidered.

Audra McDonald

The singer and actress, 54, chose a crepe column gown in custard color with a sweeping robe and silk florets details in the center. Los Angeles-based designer Charles Harbison curated the gown.

Gigi Hadid

The television personality, 30, opted for a gold sequined dress inspired by Zelda Wynn Valdes' designs.