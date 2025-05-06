Kim Kardashian Scolds Security Guard After He Steps on Her Met Gala 2025 Gown Causing Her to Almost Stumble [WATCH]

Kim Kardashian was upset and was caught on camera scolding a security guard after he stepped on her custom head-to-toe leather look leading the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star to stumble while entering the 2025 Met Gala alongside her 11-year-old daughter, North.

The 44-year-old reality TV icon—who was one of the biggest draws at fashion's most glamorous event—almost stumbled fell when a security guard accidentally stepped on her gown. She first stumbled forward, then turned toward the guard in frustration and was seen saying something angrily, before raising her hand with a harsh look on her face. The incident was caught on camera and shared to TikTok.

Not Keeping Up with the Kardashian

Leaving the city high-rise with her eldest daughter, North West, Kim maintained a calm look as they walked past flashing cameras and cheering fans toward a waiting SUV. Her walk from the hotel entrance to the vehicle was briefly disrupted when a security guard stumbled, getting tangled in her outfit and causing a fashion mishap.

In a TikTok video taken by a fan, Kardashian appears to do a quick shuffle before glancing sharply over her shoulder at the guard who nearly tripped on her dress.

She then paused to regain her composure before continuing on her way to the car.

However, once Kardashian hit the Met Gala red carpet, she left fans stunned by her daring backless ensemble, which came precariously close to revealing a wardrobe malfunction.

The reality star and business mogul completed the bold look with layers of pearls, a leather fedora, and sparkling diamonds.

The theme of this year's Met Gala was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," with the official dress code titled "Tailored for You."

Not Everyone Satisfied

However, Kardashian's daring outfit didn't win over everyone, as many social media users poked fun at her bold fashion statement. Several even drew comparisons between her look and various on-screen characters.

"Kim Kardashian's #MetGala fedora look was inspired by legendary cabaret star Countess Luann!" one user joked on X, posting a side-by-side image of Kardashian and Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps.

"Llegó Kim Kardashian," another user tweeted, pairing the comment with a side-by-side image of Kardashian and Governor John Ratcliffe from Disney's 1995 film Pocahontas.

Kardashian is no stranger to the Met Gala spotlight.

Be it her floral Givenchy "couch dress" in 2013 or the unforgettable "wet look" by Thierry Mugler, or the controversial Marilyn Monroe gown, the Kardashians star always makes waves in the fashion world.

The Met Gala probably offered a welcome distraction for Kardashian, with the trial for her 2016 Paris robbery having kicked off just last week.

Adding to the media attention, her ex-husband Kanye West hasn't exactly helped keep her out of the spotlight.