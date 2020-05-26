Song Hye Kyo was in news recently after fans started trending a rumor that the actress was dating her ex-boyfriend Hyun Bin. This rumor has not been confirmed by the actors' agencies or the actors themselves. However, ever since the divorce from Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki has been making news mostly about his work. This time too he is in news for two work-related reasons.

The production team of Song Joong Ki's upcoming film Bogota released a statement that the team has decided to cancel the summer plans and postpone the filming until next year. The decision was made as the situation in Colombia and South America does not look good due to coronavirus pandemic. The confirmed cases of coronavirus are on the rise and thus the crew is not going ahead with the plan to shoot during the summer.

Song Joong Ki-starrer Bogota was being filmed in Colombia and the shooting was halted in March when the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus started increasing rapidly across the world. The entire staff including the lead cast went into self-quarantine for two weeks soon after returning to South Korea.

Team Did Not Want to Hold on to Actors' Time

Not only this summer, but the Bogota team has decided not to go to Colombia this Fall too. Due to uncertain conditions the production team could not schedule the shooting. Another reason for announcing the delay and postponing it to next year was that the team felt it was not fair to hold onto the actors' time and schedules indefinitely.

However, the team has assured that the project is still on and there are no plans to cancel it. Shooting will take place for sure in the next year, it said. Currently, about 45 percent of the shooting of the movie is complete. "We will not be cancelling the project in its entirety. We will resume next year for sure and release it for the audience," said the production team according to Koreaboo.

The plot of Bogota revolves around the life and struggle of Korean men living in Bogota in Colombia. Only minimal scenes are shot in Korea. As the film is based on the story unfolding in Bogota, the crew has to wait until the condition become normal there to resume shooting again.

Space Sweepers, Arthdal Chronicles, New Movie

Currently, Song Joong Ki's Sci-fi movie Space Sweepers is all set to release this summer. Meanwhile, fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles is yet to finalize its cast. With Bogota shooting postponed to next year, fans are waiting to see if Song Joong Ki will be roped in to act in the third and final part of Arthdal Chronicles.

Meanwhile, another update stated that Song Joong Ki will play legendary musician Yoo Jae Ha in his next movie.