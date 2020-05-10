Korea's Hallyu star Song Joong Ki is in news again as his sci-fi movie Space Sweepers also known as Victory has released its first trailer. The movie also stars Kim Tae Ri, Jin Seon Kyu, Yoo Hae Jin and Richard Armitage in major roles. The movie is set for a summer release (between June and August).

Space Sweepers was initially titled as Victory and this is the first South Korean pace blockbuster with a big budget. The movie is directed by Jo Sung Hee of Warewolf Boy fame that also starred Song Joong Ki in the lead role. The Space fiction is written by Yoon Seung Min, Yoo-kang Seo Ae along with director Jo Sung Hee.

Space Sweepers trailer gets released

Space Sweepers is about a crew onboard on The Victory space station, trying to escape the destruction of Earth. The movie is set in 2092 and is expected to have technological wonders shown in the film along with high expectation performances by Song Joong Ki, Kim Tae Ri and the rest of the cast.

When the concept was developed the movie was named Lightning Arc (Beongaeho in Korean). The shooting process was started with principal photography on July 3, 2019, and the shooting was completed in November.

Currently, the movie is in the post-production stage and will be in theatres soon. The total budget of the movie is said to be 26 billion Won (USD 21.2 million) including USD 4.2 million invested by Chinese multinational entertainment company Huayi Tencent.

Dexter Studios is handling the visual effects

Dexter Studios is handling the visual effects of the movie, that forms a major chunk of the film. Dexter Studios is known for its visual effects for action films Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds and Ashfall. Song Joong Ki has been keeping a low profile since his divorce with Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye Kyo. He kept himself busy with shooting as he left for the shooting of Bogota to Columbia soon after finishing the shooting of Space Sweepers.

Currently, he is back in South Korea and is said to be self-quarantining as the shooting of Bogota postponed due to restrictions on shooting and social distancing rules imposed due to spreading coronavirus pandemic. Song Joong Ki was last seen on screen in the fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles (second season) in September 2019.

Here is the trailer of Space Sweepers: