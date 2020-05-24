Since the divorce of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo the 'Song-Song' couple fans have been wondering whether these two top Korean drama stars will find new partners or will just focus on their career.

But it looks like, while Song Joong Ki is busy with his science fiction movie 'Space Sweepers,' his ex-wife Song Hye Kyo and 'Crash Landing on You' actor Hyun Bin have started dating again.

Soon after her split with Song Joong Ki, rumors popped up that the Descendants of the Sun actress was having an affair with 'Encounter' star Park Bo-gum, who later denied any such involvement with Song Hye Kyo.

But reports claimed that Song Hye-Kyo has secretly gotten back together with her former love interest Hyun Bin. It should be noted that before exchanging vows with Song Jong Ki, the Korean actress and Hyun Bin were rumored to be a couple around 11 to 12 years ago.

Old couple returns in Korean drama industry

Recently fans of Song Hye Kyo noticed that the scenery photo she posted in May looks similar to where Hyun Bin filmed his commercial in November 2019 which led to the assumption that they were both at the location together.

Later, when South Korean actress, Park Sol-mi posted on her Instagram account the lyrics to a song from 'The World That They Live In' with the caption stating that 'This difficult and tiring love,' Song Hye Kyo replied- "Sister, hahaha."

The suspicion among the fans triggered when netizens asked Park Sol-mi whether Song Hye-Kyo and Hyun Bin are back together, and the 'Winter Sonata' immediately closed the comments section on Instagram.