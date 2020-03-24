The novel coronavirus has affected all sectors, and many industries have halted their business, keeping the health of the employees in mind. The COVID-19 also has had its effects on the entertainment industry and as a result, Song Joong Ki starrer Bogota crew also has stopped shooting and the crew has returned to South Korea.

Song Joong Ki's agency, History D&C issued a statement that the actor reached Korea today, March 24. It also said that there was no need to panic regarding the actor's condition as he is in good health. "He will spend most of him time in self-isolation and will take this time to rest," the statement said.

Bogota shooting stopped

The entire cast of Bogota has returned to Korea on March 24, say reports. The shooting had started in mid-January and the schedule was planned till May in Columbia. But now with the spread of coronavirus and all facilities including travel etc being slowly cut off between the countries and domestically too, almost all production houses have stopped shooting outside as well as inside South Korea.

Since July, when Joong Ki went abroad for shooting of the movie Victory, he has been rarely in South Korea. Soon after the shooting of Victory got over, he left for Columbia to shoot for Bogota. In fact, after the news of his divorce with Song Hye Kyo broke, he was not seen frequently in Korea, instead he immersed himself with work. Song Joong Ki announced the divorce on June 26, 2019 and the procedure was finalized in July 2019.

Korean stars tested for Coronavirus

Most Korean stars who have visited abroad including those who visited Milan fashion festival recently also tested for coronavirus and are taking measures to self-quarantine. South Korean stars NU'EST's Minhyun, Kdrama star Song Hye Kyo, Han Ye Seul, Park Min Young, IU were among the ones who attended Milan Fashion show.

In recent news, a star of the Korean National Ballet was fired after she ignored directions to self-quarantine after her performance in Daegu. In South Korea, Daegu has most number of confirmed cases of coronavirus. South Korean based American actor Daniel Dae Kim announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He is well known for his performance in "Hawaii 5-0. Other celebrities including Chung Ha, Kim Min Ha, crew of Hye Bye Mama also underwent test for coronavirus, but luckily tested negative.