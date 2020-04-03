John Cena entered the WWE in the Attitude Era when the sports-entertainment had plenty of big names like Kurt Angle, Rikishi, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair and many others. He learnt a lot of things from them and became a star himself in the business.

In an interview with with Corey Graves on After the Bell, he has spoken about a lot of issues and also revealed about his all-time favourite match in WWE. Well, the Cenation Leader has claimed that Hulk Hogan vs The Rock at WrestleMania 18 remains his favourite clash.

He talks about the audience going crazy when the eyes of the two stars met in the ring. "They're just looking at each other, but it's awesome. Your hearts pumping. You're shaking the other guy next to you. 'You don't understand how awesome this is,' and the other guy next to you is going, 'no I don't because it's just two dudes looking at each other, and two dudes looking around.' But what makes it magic is the noise and the audience. The audience makes the excitement," WWE Inc quotes The Prototype as saying in the interview.

John Cena also recalls the advice given by Eddie Guerrero to him and it helped him to understand how to wrestle. He claimed, "I remember the first time Eddie was like it's me and you tonight. I'll see you out there. It was an outdoor tennis court in South Africa, and we went 25 minutes. And it was awesome. He was kind enough, after the match [I went], 'Why did you tell me to do that?' And that's when his face lights up like, 'OK, now I can tell you some of the secrets. This is what you do. This is what you don't do. This is why I did this. Did you hear when they were like this, and I said this then I said shut up, don't do anything. That's because we missed it. It was too late."