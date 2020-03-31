Fox Sports is ready to air a new slate of programming that includes its first pay-per-view presentation of WrestleMania 36 on Fox Sports App and FoxSports.com. It is a two-day event which will be shot without the crowd on 4 and 5 April.

The audience can the action on FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app for $59.99. The pay-per-view event will begin with kick-off on both Saturday and Sunday at 6.00 pm ET on FS1 and Fox Deportes. The WWE experts will discuss the matches during these sessions.

Also, WWE Backstage will be telecast on FS1 at 11.00 pm ET. Mark Henry, Booker T and Paige will be part of the panel in the Renee Young-hosted show. They will be giving their views on the matches apart from giving their predictions. The network is scheduled to air over 22 hours of programming starting today, 31 March.

Mark Silverman, President, National Networks, Fox Sports, said, "We hope this lineup of sports entertainment programming serves as a much-needed relief for fans. We appreciate the hard work and creativity of the teams on both sides of our long-term partnership with WWE."

On her turn, Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer, said, "Six months after our historic partnership brought SMACKDOWN to its new home on FOX, we are thrilled to deliver even more premium programming, including WRESTLEMANIA, across the entire FOX Sports portfolio."

Programming Schedule of WWE on Fox:

Date Program Time (ET) Platform Tuesday, March 31 Royal Rumble (2020) 7:00 PM FS1FOX Sports AppFOXSports.com WWE Backstage 11:00 PM FS1FOX Sports AppFOXSports.com Saturday, April 4 Kickoff Show Part 1: WrestleMania 6:00 PM FS1FOX DeportesFOX Sports App FOX Sports.com WrestleMania 7:00 PM FOX Sports AppFOXSports.com Sunday, April 5 Kickoff Show Part 2:WrestleMania 6:00 PM FS1FOX DeportesFOX Sports AppFOXSports.com WrestleMania 7:00 PM FOX Sports AppFOXSports.com

