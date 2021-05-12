Billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has gone under hiding at California-based The Vintage Club as the heat around his divorce with Melinda Gates gathers up. Gates, who is reportedly staying at the golf club for the past few months, was recently spotted with his daughter Jennifer Gates and her fiancé.

The power couple, while announcing their divorce through a joint statement, had said that they are parting ways as the marriage is 'irretrievably broken.'

Gates Staying at the Club to Avoid Questions?

Page Six reported that Gates has been staying at the ultra-exclusive club for a couple of months now. An insider told the outlet, "Bill clearly saw this divorce coming for a long time because he's been there for around three months."

Soon after the news of divorce broke, speculations were rife about Gates's association with Jeffery Epstein, the dead sex offender, being one of the reasons behind couple's rift. Stating that The Vintage Club is so private, the source added, "It is the perfect place for Bill to hide out from anyone who wants to question him about his divorce or his alleged ties to Epstein."

According to the outlet, the tech billionaire and philanthropist owns a private home on the property which $250,000 to join. The cost of the homes range between $2.3 million to $20 million. Purchased in 1990, the luxurious home having six bedrooms costed $12.5 million to Gates.

Social Media Reacts to 'Missing Bill Gates'

Terming the meeting between Gates and Epstein an error of judgement, Bridgitt Arnold, a spokeswoman for the billionaire, had said in 2019 that even though the duo had met multiple times to discuss philanthropy, "Bill Gates regrets ever meeting with Epstein and recognizes it was an error in judgment to do so."

Later during an interview with The Wall Street Journal in 2019, Gates had said, "I met him. I didn't have any business relationship or friendship with him."

The social media was sure to lash our at the software mogul staying at the luxurious club. "Bill Gates hiding out sure makes his Epstein meetings seem more tawdry then he previously stated. G Maxwell having photos hidden away will make things interesting," tweeted a user.

"Scumbucket Bill Gates, Epstein's old pal, is hiding out at this ultra-exclusive golf resort," wrote another.