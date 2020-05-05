The US is now the hotbed of the coronavirus, and as of now, the pandemic has killed more than 69,900 people in the country alone. As the number of positive cases in the country has crossed 1.2 million, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has claimed that Americans should focus on domestic travel this year, as the possibilities of resuming international travel are pretty low.

Steven Munchin talks about international travel

Munchin made the remarks while talking exclusively to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business Network. Even though Munchin ruled out the possibility of international travel resuming in the near future, he made it clear that there may be room for limited international travel only for business people.

"Too hard to tell at this point. Obviously, for business people that do need to travel, there will be travel on a limited basis," Munchin told Fox Network.

Munchin added that reviving the domestic economy and encouraging domestic travel will be the first priority, though several states have imposed travel restrictions.

"The president's also looking about ways to stimulate travel. We want people to travel safely, to be able to visit places safely. So as the economy opens up, I think you'll see demand coming back. Our priority is opening the domestic economy," added Munchin.

Coronavirus will not just disappear

President Donald Trump has several times asserted that the coronavirus that has already killed nearly 70,000 people will 'just disappear', a claim dismissed by top medical expert Anthony Fauci.

"I don't think there's a chance that this virus is just going to disappear. It's going to be around, and if given the opportunity, it will resurge," Fauci told National Geographic.

Fauci also made it clear that the coronavirus is not a pathogen deliberately manipulated by China. He revealed that COVID-19 has evolved in nature and has later jumped species.