Many conspiracy theorists believe that coronavirus is a genetically engineered pathogen that was created by elite powers to control the growing population in the world. Even though there is no substantiating evidence to back these claims, adamant conspiracy theorists strongly propagate the theory that the COVID-19 outbreak is part of a political ploy.

The tragic case of an Ohio man

John W McDaniel, a man from Ohio, too believed that the coronavirus outbreak was part of a political strategy. However, he died last week, due to coronavirus infection.

On his Facebook page, he shared several posts claiming that the lockdown ordered by the government is to silence the general public. McDaniel had also reacted strongly to Ohio governor Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order that closed all restaurants, bars, and pubs in the district.

"If what I'm hearing is true, that DeWine has ordered all bars and restaurants to be closed, I say bulls***! He doesn't have that authority. If you are paranoid about getting sick just don't go out. It shouldn't keep those of us from living our lives," wrote McDaniel on his Facebook page, the Sun reports.

Shockingly, McDaniel's page seems to be taken down by Facebook, and the reason behind this action is still unknown.

Is compulsory lockdown anti-constitutional?

In the meantime, a section of far-right politicians has started claiming that compulsory lockdown is anti-constitutional. As per these critics, the government will gradually use a national emergency to limit the civil liberties and rights of the people.

Republican Matt Shea, co-founder of the Coalition of Western States, a federation of politicians who are suspicious of big government had also recently urged to prevent these lockdown measures at any cost. As per Shea, quarantine should be imposed only on people who are tested positive for coronavirus, and it will be against democratic values if the same is imposed on healthy people.