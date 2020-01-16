The acclaimed director whose film 'Jojo Rabbit' was nominated for Golden Globes earlier this year certainly has his plate full after wrapping up 'Next Goal Wins' with Micheal Fassbender. Waititi has confirmed online that he has completed the filming of 'Next Goal Wins', a sports movie starring X-Men's Micheal Fassbender and will begin work on his next Marvel venture in August 2020.

Waititi is not in a mood to waste time

Hot on the heels of his work in Disney Plus 'The Mandalorian' and the Golden Globe nomination, it seems Waititi is not in a mood to waste any time with him already being engaged in the next Thor movie, announced earlier last year.

In July 2019, the director signed a deal with Marvel Entertainment to write and direct the fourth Thor film which will see the return of actress Natalie Portman who exited the franchise after 2013's Thor: A Dark World.

Natalie Portman to return as Jane Foster

Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster taking up the mantle of a female incarnation of Thor, in a similar manner to that of the comics. In October 2019, Waititi confirmed the return of his crowd-pleasing role of the rock-alien with a heart of gold, Korg. By January 2020, there are reports of talks of getting the esteemed Batman actor of the Dark Knight trilogy, Christian Bale to be a part of the film, however, his involvement is yet to be confirmed.

"I've just finished shooting this film, a sports film with Michael Fassbender. In August, I start shooting another Thor film," said Waititi to Cinemablend when asked about his work to come this year. Thor: Love and Thunder will catch up with the title character after he left New Asgard to Valkyrie, and departed for space with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 were delayed due to James Gunn's temporary firing from Marvel on account of the offensive tweets posted by the director back in 2010.

Portman starred in the first two movies, playing Thor's love interest Jane Foster, an astrophysicist who unknowingly gets involved in Asgard's conflict. Thor: Love and Thunder are currently set to arrive in theatres on November 5th, 2021.