A slam-dunk for Disney+, the new streaming platform that plans to go head-to-head with industry giants

Created by Jon Favreau, best known for his work on the first and second Iron Man films, Star Wars: The Mandalorian is the new Disney+ web series that is set 5 years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

Starring Pedro Pascal in the titular role, since its release on November 12, The Mandalorian has become the most sought-after and talked about show in the world, dethroning 'Game of Thrones' before the year comes to a close while capturing the imagination of the fan base unlike the new movies in the series.

Both a critical and financial success, the show's third episode titled 'The Sin' gained a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. It aced Stranger Things' 21-week streak as USA's most-in-demand digital exclusive series as demand has tripled since its release.

Relationship between Mandalorian and Baby Yoda has worked for the show

Populated with characters that evoke a unique feeling of belonging to the Star Wars universe in a manner not experienced since the originals in the 1970s and 1980s. The reason that the show has worked gangbusters is the central relationship between the metal-masked Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, a 50-year-old alien toddler with force powers, designed by the creators to make viewers care.

Everything from Baby Yoda's disproportional ears, his wide eyes, and his infant-like size and demeanour gushes cuteness and helps us side with the protagonist.

Waititi works his magic

The 8-episode first season will come to an end on December 27, the last episode is written by Favreau and is being directed by Taika Waititi. The director who voices droid IG-11 on the show inherits directing duties for the season closer says he is aware of the expectations of Star Wars fans saying "Star Wars is very different to Marvel style".

"They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That's what the fans like, and you can't really disrespect it. I guess it's a nicer way of saying I can't put too many jokes in. There's a bit—definitely, my tone is in there, in the dialogue, and stuff like that," he said when asked about the different writing mindset he needed to be in to help create the story.

Fans around the world are waiting with bated breath to see Waititi under the tutelage of Favreau knock it out of the park as he did with Ragnarok.