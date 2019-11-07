Before there was a DC Extended Universe, Warner Bros. found its early success from DC films thanks to Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. The Dark Knight was especially the most acclaimed among fans and critics for its impressive portrayal of characters like Joker (Heath Ledger). One of those actors, Aaron Eckhart who played as Harvey Dent aka Two-Face recently shared some advice for upcoming actors starring in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

The Batman movie has slowly shaped to become one of the most anticipated DC films among fans thanks to the sleeve of talented A-listers that have joined the project. So far, Reeves has confirmed that Zoe Kravtiz would play as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler and a few others. Eckhart, who's currently promoting his new action thriller, Line of Duty had a few words to say about the new Batman cast along with praising Joaquin Phoenix's performance.

"I think Heath [Ledger] and Joaquin [Phoenix] are showing the way," Eckhart tells EW about Ledger and Phoenix who have both portrayed the Joker on the big screen. "They're showing the way in the sense that they're just being very real and that they go all the way into the bottom of their soul and find where it comes from and they give it to us. That's what those guys did and I think audiences appreciate that the most."

Eckhart praised Phoenix's acclaimed portrayal of the Joker when talking about working alongside Tommy Lee Jones in the upcoming film Wander. For those unaware, Similar to the Dark Knight star, Jones also got to play as Two-Face in 1995's Batman Forever.

"It's all so funny but I don't think about that stuff too much because as I'm getting older, I'm getting more boring," he shares. "It is all so interesting, though — especially seeing my friend Joaquin Phoenix who is killing it with Joker." Joker is in theatres worldwide. And The Batman is expected to hit theatres on June 25, 2021.