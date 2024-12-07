When the Phone Rings: Viewers Express Disappointments After MBC Cancels Episode 5 Telecast 

When the Phone Rings' viewers expressed their disappointment after MBC announced the cancellation of episode 5. The followers of this romantic mystery thriller flooded social media platforms, explaining their anger. They became furious following the last-minute cancellation announcement.

"I have waited a whole week to watch Hae Joo revealing her big secret to save Sa Eon while trying to save him from a car accident. And MBC canceled the show at the last minute," a viewer wrote.

"We should demand four episodes next week. Can we #MBC????? Please, guys, keep tweeting until #MBC responds to our request. If they can change the date at the last minute, we can also demand something in return. Am I right? We will wait for the news," another viewer tweeted.

When the Phone Rings fans desperately waited for the telecast of episode 5 after watching the shocking cliffhanger of chapter 4. The viewers were eager to see what lay ahead for the onscreen couple, presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and his wife, Hong Hee Joo. The shocking cliffhanger from the fourth episode kept the audience wondering how the presidential spokesperson would react after hearing his wife's voice for the first time. However, viewers need to wait another week to watch a new episode.

Netizens' Reactions

How can they cancel the telecast at the last minute?

I have waited for a whole week to watch Hae Joo's revealing her big secret to save Sa Eon while trying to save him from a car accident. And MBC canceled the show at the last minute.

I have to wait for another week to see Sa Eon watching his wife screaming his name for the first time.

I've waited an entire week to hear Heejo's first voice in front of Saeon, hoping it would save him from the car accident by hugging him tight, only for MBC to cancel it just hours before.

They cancelled the broadcast but release the next teaser? FOR WHAT? we are depressed.

I can't even re-watch the episodes, i already did that more than 5 times.

Why are they giving us a preview of episode 6 if they're not airing it this week? Why? Did they intentionally want to make us suffer more? But thanks for the previews, they're so cute

MBC and Netflix for making such absurd sudden changes in the schedule! We were waiting for those episodes the whole week.

we have to wait for two weeks in total for saeon to find out heejo's first voice, saeon find her "secret" lingerie, heejo teach sign language to saeon, and all those confrontations and tension between them.

I've never been so pissed about a drama episode being canceled, wdym we have to wait for another week. They better release lots of saju couple content to fill this void.

watching a year end kdrama is truly for the bravest person on earth bcs we somehow always get "postponed/canceled due to emergency news" like can the president and those government SIT TF DOWN

We should demand for 4 episode next week, can we #MBC????? Please guys keep tweets until #MBC respond to our request. When they last minute change the date then we also demand for something in return. Am I right? We will wait for the news

MBC announced the cancellation of When the Phone Rings episode 5 telecast on Friday (December 6). The broadcast of this mystery thriller was rescheduled to accommodate special news programs and extension of news coverage from the desk on the ongoing dramatic political situation in South Korea.