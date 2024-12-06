When the Phone Rings, The Fiery Priest 2, and More Reschedule Broadcast Following Political Turmoil

When the Phone Rings and The Fiery Priest 2 are among the K-dramas rescheduled their broadcast for this week. The change in the telecast time of the television programs is due to the ongoing political turmoil in South Korea. Major broadcasting channels, like SBS and MBC, will air special reports and feature extended news coverage on the dramatic political events in the country.

The broadcasting channels, including JTBC, Channel A, MBC, and SBS, announced that several of their shows wouldn't air at the pre-scheduled time for the extended coverage of the news coverage.

MBC canceled the telecast of its ongoing weekend drama When the Phone Rings for this week. SBS rescheduled The Fiery Priest 2 episode 10 broadcast to accommodate a special news coverage. Similarly, Channel A rescheduled the Marry YOU episode 7 telecast. JTBC announced that the upcoming episode of The Tale of Lady Ok will not air on Saturday (December 7).

Here is the new schedule for rescheduled and canceled television programs, including Inkigayo, Music Core, and Knowing Bros.

When the Phone Rings

Episodes 5 and 6 of this MBC romantic mystery thriller drama will not air this week. The fifth episode was scheduled for Friday (December 6), and the sixth chapter was planned to be telecast on Saturday (December 7). According to the broadcasting channel, the mini-series will return with a new episode on Friday (December 13).

The Fiery Priest 2

The SBS fantasy crime thriller drama will air its ninth episode on Friday (December 6). However, the telecast of episode 10 has been rescheduled.

The Tale of Lady Ok

The new JTBC historical romance drama will not air its third episode on Saturday (December 7). The telecast of this chapter has been rescheduled for Sunday (December 8).

Marry YOU

Channel A's romantic comedy-drama has rescheduled the broadcast of episode 7 from Saturday (December 7) to Sunday (December 8) along with episode 8. The broadcasting channel will air back-to-back episodes.

Schedule for Variety Shows

MBC canceled the telecast of several variety shows, including The Manager, Music Core, How Do You Play?, and Home Alone (I Live Alone), for this week for extended coverage from the news desk. JTBC announced that its flagship variety show, Knowing Bros (Ask Us Anything), will not air this week. In the meantime, SBS announced the cancellation of it's music show Inkigayo telecast for this week.

The change in the television programs' broadcast is due to ongoing political turmoil in South Korea. In an emergency address, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday (December 3). The National Assembly demanded a revocation of martial law just two hours later by passing a resolution.

Although President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the termination of martial law two hours later, dramatic political events continue in the country. The opposition parties intensified efforts for the President's impeachment, and a vote for the impeachment motion is scheduled for Saturday (December 7).