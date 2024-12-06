When the Phone Rings Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

When the Phone Rings episode 5 will air on MBC on Friday (December 6) at 9:40 PM KST. Tension deepens when presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon, his wife Hong Hee Joo, news presenter Na Yu Ri, and psychiatrist Ji Sang Woo share a meal. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

When the Phone Rings is a MBC mystery thriller starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri. It premiered on MBC on Friday (November 22) at 9:50 PM KST. Kim Ji Woon wrote the script, and Park Sang Woo directed the mini-series with Wi Deuk Gyu. The romance drama airs as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC.

Here is everything about When the Phone Rings episode 5, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The mystery thriller romance drama will air its next episode on MBC on Friday (December 6) at 9:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the premiere on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Phone Rings Episode 5:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

When the Phone Rings episode 5 preview features a tense atmosphere when presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon, his wife, Hong Hee Joo, news presenter Na Yu Ri, and psychiatrist Ji Sang Woo interact during a meal. The newly released stills show Sa Eon staring at Sang Woo with an unyielding and serious expression. Though the psychiatrist avoids eye contact with the presidential spokesperson, he sets the stage to strike back at the male lead.

The unexpected response of Sang Woo leaves Sa Eon unsettled. Hee Joo uneasily watches the tense standoff between her husband and her close friend. Meanwhile, Yu Ri deepens the tension with a single remark. The viewers can watch the upcoming episode to see the confrontation between two men. It would further increase the conflicts and misunderstandings between the two men.

"I hope viewers will be interested in this mix of the romance and thriller genres. If you pay close attention to how Sa Eon and Hee Joo's relationship transforms, you'll be able to discover the characters' charms," Yoo Yeon Seok teased.