When the Phone Rings Episode 4 Recap, Review, and Reactions

When the Phone Rings episode 4 aired on MBC on Saturday (November 30) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter followed presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and his wife, Hong Hee Joo. It answered big questions from episode 3. The childhood days of Sa Eon explained how the onscreen couple knew each other for 20 years. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon learned a big secret about his wife, Hong Hee Joo, in When the Phone Rings episode 4. The chapter revealed why the male lead came in search of his wife in episode 3 while he was on duty. He received a call from the nurse who looked after Hee Joo's father. The caretaker informed Sa Eon that his father-in-law had gone missing. The presidential spokesperson rushed to the hospital.

Though Sa Eon introduced Hee Joo as his wife to the investigation officers, he requested the officers to keep it a secret. Hee Joo could not hold back her tears after experiencing affection from her husband for the first time in three years of their marriage. She cried out loud. Sa Eon looked at her when he heard her make a noise.

Tense Encounter Between Father-Son Duo

Sa Eon took Hee Joo to a hotel for a small family gathering with his parents. Since the male lead knew his wife was tired, he asked her to rest. Sa Eon went alone to meet his father. The father-son duo had a tense encounter in the hotel room. When Hee Joo entered the room, she saw her husband arguing with his father.

Baek Eui Yong wants his son to quit his job as the presidential spokesperson and join him for the election campaign. Sa Eon did not have any interest in the political game. So, he refused to resign from his position as the presidential spokesperson. His father furiously grabbed him by his collar. But the male lead continued to say no to the election campaign.

The Mysterious Phone Call

Hee Joo called her husband again from the kidnapper's phone. She asked him for divorce and confronted him about their exchange marriage. The female lead could not believe her ears when her husband mentioned a secret agreement between him and her elder sister. She became too curious and started asking him about it.

Sa Eon told his wife he met with her sister the previous night of their wedding. They had a secret deal. So, her sister could never become his wife even if she returned. Hee Joo desperately wanted to know about the secret agreement. She called him again the next day. The onscreen couple was separately attending the 70th anniversary celebration of Cheongwoon.

Hee Joo was at the rooftop when she called her husband from the kidnapper's phone. Sa Eon was attending the party when he attended the call. He briefly walked out to the rooftop to peacefully talk to the mysterious caller. The male lead was shocked to see his wife holding the kidnapper's phone. The shocking cliffhanger has left the viewers wondering what's next for the onscreen couple.

Big Revelation

Meanwhile, When the Phone Rings episode 4 featured a flashback scene between the onscreen couple. Sa Eon and Hee Joo struggled when they were young because of their greedy parents. The male lead felt comfortable while hanging out with the female lead. She felt the same when they were young. The flashback scene explains how Hee Joo and Sa Eon have known each other for 20 years.

However, Sa Eon was unaware of Hee Joo's ability to talk until he watched the dashcam footage. He did not know that she could speak. When the presidential spokesperson went to the police station to make a report about his father-in-law's missing case, he briefly interacted with the investigation officers. The police officers told Sa Eon how she started screaming the other day.

The male lead checked the footage from the dash cam. He saw her asking the police officers to stop the car. Sa Eon went helpless and furious at the same time. Will he continue to trust his wife? The viewers eagerly wait for the next episode to see the outcome of this big revelation.