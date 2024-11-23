When the Phone Rings First Impression: MBC Drama Opens to Rave Reviews 

When the Phone Rings received rave reviews from K-drama lovers after the premiere episode. The mystery thriller, starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri, featured tension between the leads in the first episode. The viewers are looking forward to new plot twists in the upcoming episodes.

The first episode focussed on the complicated relationship between the onscreen couple. Yeon Seok appeared as presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon. Chae Soo Bin appeared as a sign language interpreter, Hong Hee Joo. The episode kept the viewers engaged with unexpected plot twists.

When the Phone Rings is a MBC mystery thriller starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri. Kim Ji Woon wrote the script and Park Sang Woo directed the mini-series with Wi Deuk Gyu. The romance drama airs as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC.

When the Phone Rings First Impression

#WhenThePhoneRings ep 1 is so good. I've been wanting a drama like this, like something I usually read in books. If you like romance books with angst, enemies to lovers & tension between the leads, this is your sign to watch it. Loved how he reacted at the end of the ep.

# WhenThePhoneRing's 1st episode is super crazy!!! Gosh, who thought that Hong Huiju would steal that phone and run away with that phone? Even making plans to make Baek Saeon divorce her because the contract makes her can't ask him directly I think there's something more to Hon Ina -

The first episode is so exciting. The fact that they already reveal who was behind the call (the second call) in the first episode, means there will be more plot twists later.

#whenthephonerings the first episode was good OMG loved the thrill aspect of it, and the twist at the end of Hee Joo being able to speak, the promo to LIKE HELLO? I'M SAT FOR EP 2

Okay, this drama is interesting...I love the plot twist. Now I'm excited to wait for tomorrow.

The first episode was great, though I found some scenes too dramatic to handle I nearly laughed But, dramatic scenes aside, I need to know how Baek Sa-eon fell for his wife during the 3 years they've been married!

Ep 1 and it's already so promising. There's already a plot twist. How many plot twists do they have to already unfold in 1st ep I can't wait!

#WhenThePhoneRings is so engaging .. though I don't get the title ... Hostage marriage or whatever close to this would have been great. Again, forever seated for Fake Marriage Trope.