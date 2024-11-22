When the Phone Rings Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

When the Phone Rings will premiere on MBC on Friday (November 22) at 9:50 pm KST. The first episode will introduce Hospital Playlist star Yoo Yeon Seok as presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and actress Chae Soo Bin as his wife, Hong Hee Joo. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

When the Phone Rings is a MBC mystery thriller drama starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri. Screenwriter Kim Ji Woon wrote the script and Park Sang Woo directed the mini-series with Wi Deuk Gyu. The romance drama airs as a Friday-Saturday drama on MBC.

Here is everything about When the Phone Rings episode 1, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Phone Rings Episode 1:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for When the Phone Rings shows presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and his wife Hong Hee Joo making their first public appearance in the third year of their contract marriage during a formal embassy party. The promotional stills feature the awkward and tense moments between the onscreen couple during their first public appearance.

"From Episode 1, show-window couple Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hee Joo's relationship will be shaken. Our drama is full of exciting stories that will make the time fly by, so don't miss tonight's premiere," the producers teased.