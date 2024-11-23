When the Phone Rings Episode 1 (Premiere) Recap, Review, and Reactions 

When the Phone Rings, starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri, premiered on MBC on Friday (November 22) at 9:50 pm KST. Episode 1 introduced viewers to Yeon Seok as presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon. Chae Soo Bin appeared as a sign language interpreter, Hong Hee Joo. The first episode featured the complicated relationship between the onscreen couple.

People in Korea watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

When the Phone Rings, starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri, will return with a new episode on MBC on Saturday (November 23). It will continue to follow Sa Eon and Hee Joo as they get closer to each other due to an anonymous call from a kidnapper.

Premiere Recap

The first episode of this MBC drama kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and turns. It began by showing the first public appearance of Sa Eon and Hee Joo together three years after their marriage. The couple attended an official embassy party together. When the male lead confidently greeted the guests, his partner looked nervous. Together, the couple walked inside the venue and met the chief guest.

The mystery thriller then took the viewers through a flashback scene. It featured Sa Eon as the presidential spokesperson and Hee Joo as a sign language interpreter. Hee Joo was interpreting a news bulletin in sign language when the producer informed the crew about a press briefing by Sa Eon. The presidential spokesperson appeared on screens and addressed the media about the government's stand on releasing the hostages from the kidnappers.

Everybody in the newsroom watched a former journalist as a presidential spokesperson. They keenly watched him confidently meeting the media. Someone who was not interested in the press briefing was Hee Joo. She didn't find anything interesting about Sa Eon.

The Kidnapping

After leaving the newsroom, Hee Joo met her mother and mother-in-law. The mother asked her to quit her job and focus on the upcoming election. On her way back home, the kidnapper abducted the female lead. The kidnapper contacted Sa Eon, informing them about his wife's abduction. The male lead immediately contacted his mother-in-law to ask if his wife was safe. Since his mother-in-law assured him that Hee Joo was with her, Sa Eon thought somebody played a prank on him.

When the kidnapper called the male lead again and threatened him, he asked the kidnapper to contact him after killing Her Joo. The female lead felt sad and furious hearing her husband's brutal words. She decided to torture him using the phone she took from the abductor. Hee Joo contacted her husband during the party and spoke to him as a kidnapper. She threatened her husband and asked for a ransom amount for her safety.