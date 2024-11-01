Hospital Playlist Star Yoo Yeon Seok Explains Why When the Phone Rings is a Must-Watch K-drama 

Hospital Playlist and Dr. Romantic star Yoo Yeon Seok has explained why his upcoming television project When the Phone Rings is a must-watch K-drama. The actor described the mini-series as a merger of romance and thriller genres. He requested his fans to give lots of love to the upcoming MBC drama, which will premiere on Friday (November 22) at 9:50 pm KST.

The South Korean actor, who portrayed an ordinary employee in the JTBC drama The Interest of Love, will transform into a presidential spokesperson named Baek Sa Eon in the new mini-series. According to the cast member, his character will be torn between conflicts and romance within his show-window marriage. Yeon Seok said he found it very appealing that Sa Eon is a presidential spokesperson.

"I was drawn to the fact that it merged the romance and thriller genres. I also found it appealing that Baek Sa Eon is a presidential spokesperson and a character torn between romance and conflict within his show-window marriage," the actor shared.

Yoo Yeon Seok as Baek Sa Eon

The Dr. Romantic star chose three words to describe his character in the upcoming drama When the Phone Ring. He said the words angry bird, onion, and suit can define Sa Eon well. The cast member explained further about using lots of facial expressions while acting to showcase the emotions of his character. He then asked the viewers to look forward to the variety of suits worn by the presidential spokesperson in this mini-series.

"I used a lot of sharp facial expressions while acting, and because [Sa Eon] is a presidential spokesperson, he often wears a wide variety of suits. I'm looking forward to showing you various kinds of styling," Yeon Seok said.

Preview and Spoilers

When the Phone Rings is based on a hit web novel of the same name. The mini-series tells the story of presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon and his wife, Hong Hee Joo, portrayed by Chae Soo Bin. The couple got married for convenience. However, their relationship takes an unexpected turn after a threatening phone call.

Yeon Seok said his character changes after he receives a threatening phone call from a kidnapper. His seemingly perfect life turns upside down after the phone call. The cast member said the viewers will see a different side of the character with each new episode.

"In the drama, Sa Eon undergoes a major change in his seemingly perfect life when he receives a threatening phone call from a kidnapper. With each new episode, viewers will be able to discover new sides of the character that are unwrapped layer by layer, like an onion, under his cold and frosty exterior," the actor teased.