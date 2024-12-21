When the Phone Rings Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

When the Phone Rings episode 8 will air on MBC on Saturday (December 21) at 9:50 PM KST. Presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon will confront his wife, Hong Hee Joo, for secretly meeting psychiatrist Ji Sang Woo. According to the production team, the upcoming chapter will feature a new conflict between the onscreen couple. People in Korea can watch the eighth episode on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

When the Phone Rings, the MBC mystery thriller drama starring Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyu Ri, premiered on MBC on Friday (November 22) at 9:50 PM KST. Kim Ji Woon wrote the script, and Park Sang Woo directed the mini-series with Wi Deuk Gyu. The romance drama airs a new episode every Friday and Saturday on MBC.

Here is everything about When the Phone Rings episode 8, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of When the Phone Rings Episode 8:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Preview and Spoilers

When the Phone Rings episode 8 preview shows a tense confrontation between Sa Eon and Hong Hee Joo because it shows the presidential spokesperson furiously asking his wife about her secret meeting with a phone in his hand, and she struggles to hold back her tears while responding to him. The preview teases an emotional rollercoaster for Sa Eon as it features his sad expression.

The production team teased a new conflict for the onscreen couple. Hee Joo secretly meets Sang Woo after receiving a mysterious text message. His wife's unexpected move disappoints Sa Eon. When he sees his wife with the psychiatrist, it disappoints him. The presidential spokesperson gives a fierce warning to the psychiatrist, but he does not back down.

The promotional stills show Hee Joo and Sa Eon engaged in an emotional conversation. When the sign language interpreter explains the reason for secretly meeting her college friend, her husband feels distraught. The male lead looks at his wife with a sad expression while she struggles to hold back her tears.