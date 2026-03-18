Japanese Reality Show 'Meet Me There' To Get A Singapore Adaptation

"If you get a handwritten letter saying 'Meet me there,' where would you go?" the product catalog of Nippon TV's unscripted Japanese reality show 'Meet Me There' states. The show is an emotional docu-reality where one contestant has to find out the mysterious location of his partner. Originally broadcasted in 2016, Singapore's CNA has acquired the rights to the show.

The catalog description further explains, "Every couple has a special place that marks a turning point in their love story. Friends associate their fondest moment with where it happened. Even buddy cops have a soft spot for that unforgettable place that defines their career. But as the months turn into years, will two people still share the same memory? 'Meet me there.' If all you get is a handwritten letter from that person with these words, where would you go?"

A press note from Nippon TV stated that from the very first conversations with CNA, they knew they were the perfect partner to adapt Meet Me There. "They have been an incredible, long-standing partner since Singapore's version of 'Old Enough!' was developed by Mediacorp, and we are truly delighted to expand our successful relationship with this wonderful new format," the statement read.

A beautiful description about the show on Nippon TV reads, "Love is indeed a rollercoaster, even for the observer, and the longer the detour, the sweeter the reunion." Emotions have had all day to build up, so when he finally arrives, the weary wife opens the floodgates to all the sweet memories. He might have thought that the spot where he proposed or where their child was born was most important. He learns why she had someplace else in mind. If anything, they get to know each other better.

Intimacy angle at a time when it's eroding among us

Whether it's your favorite comedian or athlete trying to go back to that unforgettable spot they share with their spouse, friend, coworker, or maybe even ex, "Meet me there" gives a rare, intimate look into relationships and invites you to look back on your own. How long will it take your special person to meet you at your special place?

Produced by Nippon TV, the format debuted as a docu-reality exploring love's endurance and relational dynamics. Gyokuro Studio, under Nippon TV, highlighted Meet Me There at MIPCOM 2025 alongside other unscripted titles, positioning it for international adaptations amid rising demand for emotional reality TV. The Singapore deal underscores its adaptability for diverse audiences, similar to Nippon TV's past simulcasts in the region.

In an era of fast-paced dating shows like Netflix's The Boyfriend, Meet Me There stands out for its low-tech, memory-driven premise that fosters genuine vulnerability without scripted drama. As Japanese unscripted content gains traction globally, this licensing signals more cross-border deals ahead.​