When the Phone Rings Episode 6 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

When the Phone Rings episode 6 aired on MBC on Saturday (December 14) at 9:40 PM KST. It followed Presidential spokesperson Baek Sa Eon as he worked on his relationship with Hong-Hee Joo. The chapter also followed Ji Sang Woo and Na You Ri as they investigated the Nuri Dream Centre and the missing orphans.

When the Phone Rings episode 6 teased a big hint about Baek Sa Eon's painful childhood while featuring his blossoming romance with Hong Hee Joo. The chapter began by featuring the presidential spokesperson struggling to wake up from a nightmare. He was deep inside the water, trying to swim up. When he finally reached the top, someone pushed him down. A man with a ring on his index finger pushed the boy into the waters again until he lost the strength to climb up.

When the Phone Rings Episode 6 Recap

When Sa Eon woke up from the nightmare, his hands were stiff, and he could not move them. He looked around and saw Hee Joo comfortably sleeping on his arm. Sa Eon observed his wife until she opened her eyes. The couple felt awkward and quickly got up from the floor. Sa Eon had several questions for his wife about the previous night. He asked her why they slept on the floor last night. She used the opportunity to tease him.

The fun moments between the couple did not last long because Sa Eon received a call from his secretary, Park Do Jae. The presidential spokesperson received an official clarification about the anonymous caller. He realized that his wife had nothing to do with the kidnapping or any other incidents related to it. It was clear that the kidnapper was using her to threaten him.

Sa Eon blamed himself for ignoring all the hints that led him to his wife. He was curious to know why she desperately wanted a divorce from him. The presidential spokesperson ignored his wife during office hours because he could not concentrate on anything. He went home after working hours and searched for the kidnapper's phone in Hee Joo's room.

The Confession

When Hee Joo walked into the house, she noticed something strange and felt something off. She knew something was off. When the female lead saw her husband searching for her belongings, she asked him about it. Sa Eon lied to her about his missing phone. She attacked quickly by helping him find his phone. Out of frustration, the male lead went out. Hee Joo called her husband sharp at 10:00 PM from the kidnapper's phone. The couple had a conversation about Sa Eon's relationship with Hee Joo.

The couple sincerely spoke about their feelings for one another. During their conversation, Sa Eon told Hee Joo how a girl from the neighborhood helped him during his childhood. The male lead said he often had panic attacks in his childhood. He felt happy and relaxed when he watched a neighborhood girl learning sign language at night. Sa Eon assured Hee Joo that she was never a substitute for her elder sister. He wanted to protect her and free her from the cafe.

The confession marked a new beginning for Hee Joo and Sa Eon. The couple enjoyed a team outing and played fun games together. The male lead expressed his love. He took care of her during the trip. However, the mood changed when a few hikers approached the presidential spokesperson for a picture. The entire team was on the mountaintop when the hikers came in.

The Emergency

The visitors pushed one another to take a snap with Sa Eon. Hee Joo fell off the cliff during that time. The rescue team came in quickly and searched for the female lead. In the meantime, Sa Eon searched for his wife separately. The search continued at night but struggled to trace her. Sa Eon desperately waited for the kidnapper's call. He knew she would contact him at any cost.

At the same time, Hee Joo realized that she had not fallen off the cliff, but somebody pushed her down. Since her phone broke, she used the kidnapper's phone to contact emergency services. The female lead suddenly realized she could only call her husband from that number. When Sa Eon received the call, he told her about the things he kept on her back to use during an emergency. She used the portable flare to share her location with him. The moment Sa Eon saw the flare, he rushed towards her.

Big Revelation

When the Phone Rings episode 6 followed Ji Sang Woo and Na You Ri as they investigated Nuri Dream Centre and the missing orphans. They visited the orphanage and asked the in charge about the missing children. The sister-in-charge said she does not have any information about those orphans. When Sang Woo saw a photograph of the orphans, he recognized the three missing children. He shared the details with You Ri. But the sister corrected him and said there were four missing children. A twin also went missing from the orphanage.

Sang Woo and You Ri planned to focus on the twins. They began investigating the twins to gather information about the missing orphans. Is Sa Eon that twin? The viewers can watch the upcoming episodes for details about the missing twin.