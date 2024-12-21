When the Phone Rings Episode 7 Recap, Review, and Reactions

When the Phone Rings episode 7 aired on MBC on Friday (December 20) at 9:50 PM KST and featured the romantic relationship between Hong Hee Joo and Baek Sa Eon. This chapter was different from all other episodes of this mystery thriller romance drama because of its story, plot, mood, and feel.

People in Korea watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Hong Hee Joo has nothing to hide from Baek Sa Eon because she shares a big secret with him in When the Phone Rings episode 7. The chapter took viewers through a flashback scene at the beginning. It featured Hee Joo in a car with her step-sister and brother. The trio was back from a trip to the amusement park when they got into a tragic car accident. The female lead remembered how life unexpectedly changed after the incident.

When the Phone Rings Episode 7 Recap

Hee Joo had minor injuries in the car accident, so the rescue team shifted other passengers to the ambulance while she was alone. The female lead thought her life would have been different if she dared to seek help. Hee Joo remembered how her mother forced her to stay mute for the rest of her life. When the sign language interpreter got lost in her thoughts, she heard Sa Eon's voice from afar. She remembered how he always took care of her.

When Sa Eon saw his wife, she was unconscious. He took her to the hospital and stayed by her side until she opened her eyes. Hee Joo saw her husband near her when she opened her eyes. Sa Eon could not hide his happiness and was about to call the doctor when his wife stopped her. She held his hand and asked him to stay by her side. The male lead heard his wife's voice for the first time. His excitement and happiness threw his wife into an awkward situation.

Hee Joo could not stop thinking about Sa Eon. She became curious about his sudden behavior change. The female lead was anxious about her husband's reaction after he found out about the anonymous caller. Hee Joo imagined the worst situation she might go through after her husband uncovers her big secret. The sign language interpreter could not focus on her check-up because of all the weird thoughts that came into her mind.

An Unexpected Challenge

Sa Eon faced an unexpected challenge because of his father, Paik Ui Yong. When the presidential candidate heard about the hiking accident, he used it for his election campaign. He held an emergency press conference with teary eyes, stating that his only son became a victim of the political game. He said the hiking incident was not an accident. It was a planned attack by the opposition party. Media reports about the incident immediately went viral.

Sa Eon was busy investigating his wife's kidnapper when his secretary informed him about the press meeting. The presidential spokesperson rushed to the office and instructed the staff to stay calm. He released an official statement, responding to his father's press conference about the hiking incident. The male lead shared information about the kidnapper to the media.

After being in pain, Sa Eon decided to capture the kidnapper at any cost. He sought his secretary's help to collect all possible information they could get about the culprit. The male lead then waited for his wife to call from the kidnapper's phone. Sa Eon proposed a team-up with the caller to capture the kidnapper. He asked her about the criminal's physical appearance and released a sketch of him with the information he had gathered.

The Bold Move

The news about threatening phone calls captured the attention of the kidnapper. He became restless and contacted his partner. During their conversation, the kidnapper made it clear that he did not push Hee Joo from the hilltop. He asked his partner why his sketch was circulated through the media when he never tried to harm her. His partner asked him to collect the phone from Hee Joo soon.

The kidnapper messaged Hee Joo and asked her to hand over the phone to him. The culprit said he was on his way to her room. When someone tried to open the door of her room, she panicked and locked it. Hee Joo opened the door only after she heard her husband's voice. She was scared and hugged him immediately. Sa Eon helped her relax and stayed by her side until she fell asleep.

When it was time for her to call her husband from the kidnapper's phone, Hee Joo went out. She spoke to him with the determination to confess everything. The female lead asked her husband if they could meet and reveal her identity to him. The moment he agreed, she rushed to the room. However, Sa Eon was not in the room. Hee Joo contacted him. He asked her to meet him at an amusement park because it had memories associated with Hee Joo's childhood.

Sa Eon helped his wife do everything she could not do in childhood. After enjoying a ride and ice cream, Hee Joo called her husband again. He asked her to meet him at the viewpoint. When the onscreen couple met at the amusement park, Sa Eon confessed to his wife and said he knew the anonymous caller was her. Hee Joo anxiously asked him why he still liked her. The onscreen couple took their relationship to the next level in this chapter.