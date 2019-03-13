WhatsApp is constantly improving its communication app to remain the most relevant service in the industry and it has successfully managed to do so by raking in 1.5 billion users worldwide. By introducing new features, WhatsApp makes sure its users stick to the app when there are a lot of other alternatives out there.

After announcing a harsh sentence to those who use modified WhatsApp clones to enjoy some extra features the official app doesn't, WhatsApp has another warning for its users. If you straightened your act and migrated from WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp to the official WhatsApp, but that urge to try out new features directed you to the beta version, your share of problems might not be over.

WhatsApp beta testers are reporting that the latest 2.19.66 and 2.19.67 beta versions of the app are plagued with a serious bug capable of deleting your media files. The issue is so serious that even WhatsApp has cautioned users against downloading the latest beta versions of the app, not even by mistake.

Some users who fell victim to the buggy WhatsApp update shared their ordeal on Twitter. The Android beta bug seems to make images and multimedia files disappear from chats. The images and videos can be found in the gallery, according to a beta tester.

Another user had to delete WhatsApp for beta and install the regular public version to restore messages, but even then the images couldn't be retrieved. Since WhatsApp is aware of the problem and has advised users not to update to the latest beta version, a fix is clearly underway.

One of the main reasons to get WhatsApp beta is to try out new features before they are rolled out. There have been times when some features would be killed off during the beta stage and the masses would never get a scent of it.

WhatsApp is always working on new features, and some of the most anticipated ones are Dark Mode, group invite feature, fingerprint security for Android and more. What is your favourite WhatsApp feature that you'd like to see in the most popular internet-based messaging app?