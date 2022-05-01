What's Next for F4 Thailand Boys Over Flowers Actor Bright Vachirawit?

Actor Bright Vachirawit gained enormous popularity worldwide with the portrayal of Thyme Akira Paramaanantra in the Thai remake of the Japanese manga series Boys Over Flowers by Yoko Kamio. The mini-series titled FR Thailand Boys Over Flowers captured the attention of several Asian drama lovers. Bright is gearing up for his comeback with another romance drama in the second half of 2022.

In the upcoming Thai drama Astrophile, the actor will share screen space with actress Mai Davika. It is also known as Khuen Nap Dao. It is directed by Koo Ekkasit Trakulkasemsuk. This drama follows a man named Kimhan who is in search of his high school love. He meets his first love, Nubdao, one day. She is a social media influencer who sells various things online.

Actor Off Jumpol Adulkittiporn will appear in the show as Thaenkhun. He is likely to get entangled in a love triangle with Kimhan and Nubdao. The supporting casts are Goy Arachaporn Pokinpakorn, Nicky Nachat Juntapun, Jennie Panhan, Toptap Jirakit Kuariyakul, Papang Phromphiriya Thongputtaruk, Foei Patara Eksangkul, Kapook Phatchara Thabthong, Jan Ployshompoo Supasap, First Kanaphan Puitrakul, Lookjun Bhasidi Petchsutee, and Ava Pawornwan Verapuchong.

Promo

Astrophile will air on GMM TV, and the production introduced the characters through a promo video. In the footage, the characters share the story with the viewers. The clip also hints at a love triangle between Kimhan, his first love Nubdao, and her friend Thaenkhun. It arouses curiosity among the viewers about the female lead's decision.

The promo video begins with a voice-over of Kimhan, who explains the depth of his first love, Nudbao. He also shares his hopes to meet her again one day.

In the silence of the night, many do not want to go to sleep as they want to spend that time doing other things they want. While some want to be with those they love, a few want to have fun. A few others hope to find someone special in their lives.I like to look at the vast sky at night counting many thousands of stars up their not wanting to go to sleep just to think about someone I never can forget, he says in the promo.

The Love Triangle

The promo then introduces viewers to Nudbao, Kimhan's first love. She calls him Baby Bangs. He shares his hopes to meet her again when he becomes brave enough to confess his love to her. But Kimhan faces an unexpected challenge after he meets her again. He finds out that she is close to her colleague Thaenkhun. The video hints at a love triangle. When Thaenkhun tells Kimhan that he never heard about him from Nudbao, Kimhan says he will get close to her one day.

The footage teases a complicated relationship between Nudbao and Kimhan. He hopes to start a new beginning with her only after she forgives him. What could have happened between the two? The premiere will give the answer.

Watch the Promo Below