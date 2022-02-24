F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers Episode 10 Spoilers, Streaming Details; Thyme-Lita Wedding Drama

Thyme and Gorya might have a lot to share with the viewers when F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers returns with episode 10 on GMM25 Friday at 8.30 pm ICT. The chapter will focus on the complicated relationship between Thyme, Lita, and Gorya. It would also get deep into the lives of Ren, MJ, and Kavin as it features the wedding drama of Thyme and Lita.

The episode could begin with the graduation celebration, the promo for this week hints. The footage also hints at several dramatic moments as Thyme, Gorya, and Lita get entangled in a love triangle. Ren, Kavin, and MJ would also struggle to choose between Lita and Gorya. Kaning might be the only one to discourage Gorya from moving forward with her romance with Thyme.

The wedding drama between Thyme and Lita could explain the complicated relationship that the former has with his mother. There would be a drastic change in how Thyme sees his mother because of Lita. She could help him become a better person. Lita might also help Thyme to rekindle his relationship with Gorya.

The promo shows Thyme and his friends preparing for their graduation ceremony. None of them are excited about the big event as they know that their lives will change forever after graduation. The footage also shows Lita accompanying Thyme to the prom night while Gorya stays alone.

F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers Episode 9 Recap

The chapter focussed on the blossoming friendship between Thyme, Lita, and Gorya. They got along well quickly. Though Lita was happy to make new friends, tension rose between Thyme and Gorya. They felt uncomfortable and unhappy in her presence.

Lita's entry marked the end of their good days. Thyme, Gorya, and their friends had a hard time because of the shocking engagement. No one knew what to do next as they struggled to have an effective plan.

The Thai teen romance drama will return with a new episode on GMM25 Saturday at 8.30 pm ICT. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Australia, can watch the new chapter with subtitles on the official YouTube channel of GMMTV.

Watch the Promo of F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers Episode 10 Below: