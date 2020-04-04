Several extreme Christian believers strongly believe that humans are now going through their end times, and they argue that the recent happenings in the world are indicating the imminent second coming of Christ. Now, Tom Meyer, popularly known as the Bible Memory Man has revealed that the clock is already ticking for humanity.

Is the world end imminent?

In an exclusive talk with Express.co.uk, Meyer talked about the current events that are happening all across the globe and claimed that a dreaded battle will be fought during the end days.

"The event that will make the proverbial end days' clock hit midnight and begin the seven-year tribulation as recorded in Revelation 6-19 is the Rapture. The event is not to be confused with the Second Coming. The Rapture of the Church is imminent - it could happen at any instant - so fast that it happens as quickly as the blink of an eye," Meyer told Express.co.uk.

Meyer also added that Christ will appear in the skies during the time of Rapture, and he will take all Christians who faced hardships to heaven. As per Meyer, the world will go through a seven-year tribulation period after the rapture. It should be noted that the tribulation period is divided into two halves, and during the first half, Christians will start believing that Antichrist will arise to deceive the world.

"The second half of the seven-year Tribulation is characterized as 'great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be. It will be so bad that Christ said that 'unless that time of calamity is shortened - to seven years - not a single person will survive'," added Meyer.

Is coronavirus outbreak fulfilling Biblical prophecies?

In the meantime, a section of believers has started arguing that the coronavirus outbreak is actually fulfilling Biblical prophecies. As per these people, COVID-19 could be most probably the apocalyptic plague mentioned in the Bible.

Until now, coronavirus has claimed the lives of nearly 59,000 people worldwide, and the number of infected people has already crossed one million.