The entire world is shutting down due to coronavirus outbreak, and as of now, more than 7,000 people have died worldwide. As scare looms up, a self-proclaimed psychic in the United Kingdom has sensationally claimed that this pandemic could bring doomsday to the earth.

Publicity stunt or real prediction?

Nicolas Aujula, the alleged psychic revealed that he felt a sense of gloom as he heard the news of the pandemic outbreak. Aujula made it clear that he sensed the coronavirus outbreak in 2018, and he claimed that this outbreak could be the first stage that marks the end of the world. He also added that the world end process will be a slow yet steady process.



"These visions came in late 2018. I remember being aware of a virus-like outbreak that would affect the world. I was aware that it came from livestock animals and saw the words 'influenza' came to mind as clear as day at the time. These words have always stuck with me as it's not a word in my usual everyday vocabulary. Months later in March I also again saw this unfold in a dream that left me feeling uneasy upon waking up. So when the coronavirus started affecting those in China in late 2019 that's when it all came flooding back," Aujula told Daily Mirror.

Aujula also predicted that old people will be more prone to coronavirus risk. He also urged governments all across the world to take preventive measures to combat this dreaded outbreak. However, sceptics claim that the predictions and alleged visions of Aujula are nothing but a mere publicity stunt.

Is coronavirus an indication of the tribulation period?

In the meantime, a section of adamant Christian believers has started claiming that the coronavirus outbreak is signalling the beginning of the great tribulation period which will be characterized by natural disasters and pandemic outbreak. They also added that this tribulation period is basically the fulfilment of biblical prophecies, and will mark the second coming of the Christ.