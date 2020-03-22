As the entire world is getting shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, a top health expert in the United States has warned that this pandemic could affect almost everyone on the planet.

Judith Persichilli, the New Jersey State health commissioner who is leading the region's battle against Covid-19 revealed that everybody may get affected with this virus, and she urged everyone to be extra cautious in their day to day lives.

Coronavirus creating chaos everywhere

Persichilli made these shocking remarks while talking exclusively to NJ.com. The 71-year-old woman revealed that she has come to this conclusion after consulting with experts and analyzing coronavirus pandemic algorithms.

"I'm definitely going to get it. We all are. I am just waiting. It seemed that we were being cautious. We are really proud of ourselves. We said let's get our emergency preparedness plan. Let's get it documented. Let's make sure it gets to the governor's office and that they know what we're doing," said Persichilli.

She also added that the emergency preparation plan which is being now executed in the United States is laudable, and it will finally help the country to overcome the crisis.

Will coronavirus cause doomsday on earth?

In the midst of this chaos, a section of extreme Christian believers has started arguing that the recent pandemic outbreak is actually fulfilling Biblical prophecies. These adamant religious believers claim that Covid-19 is nothing but the apocalyptic plague which is described in the Book of Revelations.

These believers assure that these current world events are signs of end times, and it is indicating the second coming of the Christ followed by a doomsday. In the meantime, SpaceX founder Elon Musk recently revealed that Chloroquine could be used to treat coronavirus. It should be noted that Chloroquine has been in use since 1945, and it is being used to treat malaria.