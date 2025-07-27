What is 'Secret Mountain'? Oscar-winning Composer AR Rahman and Sam Altman to launch First-of-its-kind Musical Metaverse

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have come together to launch Secret Mountain, a first-of-its-kind, subscription-based musical experience empowered by artificial intelligence. The platform, rooted in metaverse functionality, seeks to merge emotional depth with digital creativity, pointing out a distinct hybrid form of art and technology.

Calling the collaboration a "beautiful union of art and technology," Rahman posted a photograph with Altman following a meeting where the two discussed their thoughts on Secret Mountain. The project is "trying to use technology like artificial intelligence to provide the Indian youth with a platform to create music and deter away from mainstream music with clichés," he said, while creating a "virtual world band with diverse voices.

A teaser video, shared earlier this year, announced Secret Mountain with a character named Luna—who tells of a fantasy world of musical identities in a surreal, digital landscape. The video suggested an infusion of storytelling, animation, and global music that would all blend with cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

One of the most notable aspects of the platform is its pricing: ₹49 per month. This daring leap seems to be an attempt to democratize access to cutting-edge immersive music tech in India and beyond. It's a sharp contrast to the usual high subscription charges.

Rahman has a dream to form a "Meta Band" of artists coming together from different countries like Ireland, China, Africa, and India. Beyond performances, the artist will also mentor others, creating a platform that is, at heart, a collaborative and educational space for aspiring creative minds.

As he ventures into the future of storytelling, Rahman's fundamental belief remains unchanged, which is that technology can assist, yet the human spirit is the driving force behind genius art. "AI can be a good starting point," he adds, "but the emotional depth and creativity of human beings can never be replaced."

Besides Secret Mountain, Rahman is also composing music for a film adaptation of Ramayana, alongside Hans Zimmer.