Christophe Derdeyn on How Emerging Technologies are Reshaping Global Business Models

From early work in IT infrastructure during the dot-com boom to founding and scaling multimillion-dollar enterprises across continents, Christophe Derdeyn's career is a masterclass in adapting to and leading through change. Managing Director at Icon Consulting Group - Services and co-founder of delaware South-East Asia, Derdeyn has built a reputation for enabling businesses to navigate complexity and scale with purpose.

"I've helped companies adopt new platforms and technologies for close to 30 years," says Derdeyn. "That means evaluating hundreds of applications, identifying the most effective ones, and guiding organizations through the difficult process of transformation." His experience spans enabling & transforming global conglomerates like Anheuser-Busch InBev with enterprise technology implementations, to mentoring early-stage companies exploring how emerging tools can fundamentally alter their value propositions. Having worked across three continents and led high-impact programs in a variety of sectors, he offers a nuanced perspective on what really drives sustainable innovation.

Understanding the Stakes of Technological Change

While innovation offers vast opportunity, Derdeyn cautions that the risks of poor execution can be just as significant as the benefits of getting it right. "Many of these new things are very promising," he says, "but if you don't implement them the right way, or at the right time, they don't really make a big difference." For businesses under pressure to keep pace with exponential technological evolution, strategic alignment is everything. "You need to really keep your finger on the pulse," Derdeyn says. "Because if you don't understand how a particular technology could affect your business, someone else will, and they'll use it to disrupt your model before you even see it coming." He sees the current wave of innovation as a continuation of an age-old challenge. "It's the same conversation we've been having for decades," he says. "But because the pace is faster, the complexity is higher, and the stakes are greater, it's much harder now than it was before."

Why Experimentation Is Essential

Rather than overhauling entire business models at once, Derdeyn advocates for calculated experimentation. "Small groups of people need to play around with emerging technologies," he advises. "Once they find something that works, test it with the market. See how it gets picked up. Then make the decision to scale or to spin off a new business unit if needed."

Early-stage companies have an edge here. Unlike legacy firms with entrenched systems, these organizations can nimbly embrace new models. But established enterprises still have options, if they are willing to decentralize experimentation and rethink traditional ways of operating. "It starts with understanding what the technology can actually do in your context," he says. "How it can improve your customer's life. Because if you can do that, they'll reward you for it."

The Service Industry's Turning Point

Nowhere is disruption happening faster than in the professional services sector. From consulting to software development, many roles are under threat from automation. "These industries are going to be profoundly impacted in the next five years," he says. "AI is already replacing repetitive white-collar work. Tomorrow, it will be a few highly capable people, augmented by AI, doing what armies of consultants do today."

In contrast, Derdeyn sees industries like manufacturing, banking, and logistics evolving more gradually. While AI will automate certain functions, especially in back-office operations, customer-facing work will still require a human touch. "The impact will be real, but not as sweeping," he says. As for technologies like blockchain and quantum computing, Derdeyn remains skeptical. "I haven't seen many real-world applications of blockchain that create daily operational value," he says. "And quantum computing, while promising, hasn't yet delivered tangible change. If it does, especially in breaking encryption, it could alter the fabric of digital security overnight. But we're not there yet."

The Forgotten Discipline: Change Management

Perhaps Derdeyn's most astute insight is the importance of people in any transformation. "Everyone talks about change management, but no one does it," he observes. "They spend on the technology, on the implementation, but rarely on helping people adapt. And that's why so many projects fail." Derdeyn argues that organizations should split their budgets evenly between tech implementation and organizational transformation. "It's easy to say, 'let's adopt this new tool,' but unless your team is brought along for the ride, it won't stick. It won't scale. And you won't get the outcomes you're hoping for."

