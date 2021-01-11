Eleonora Pons Maronese, most popular as Lele Pons on social media platforms, is a Venezuelan–American Internet celebrity who has made headlines for her stunning December 30 update where she stunned in a series of snaps that she shared on her official Instagram handle.

The singer, actress and YouTuber, has posted a hilarious TikTok blooper in another Instagram update, which has garnered more than a million likes and views. Lele Pons is seen twerking inside a closet in the video when suddenly someone bangs on the door and tries to open it.

The video has grabbed much attention and has gone viral on the social media platform. With over 43 million followers on her official Instagram account, Lele Pons is ruling the internet today. This is not the first time Lele Pons making fans go gaga with her sizzling social media update. Recently, the diva rocked a tiny one-piece bikini swimsuit flaunting her flawless skin leaving millions of her followers very little to their imagination.

Who is Lele Pons?

Eleonora Pons Maronese was born in Caracas, Venezuela. The 24-year-old modelling sensation has made a mark with her social media presence as well as with her comedy sketches for YouTube, where she has a whopping 17 million subscribers.

Lele Pons Twerking Video

Lele Pons Podcast

Lele Pons stars in The Secret Life of Lele Pons, which is an Original docuseries on YouTube that gives a glance at her personal life. Apart from mesmerizing her social media fans with her series and beautiful photos, the Venezuelan born model hosts her own Spotify-exclusive podcast titled Best Kept Secrets with Lele Pons. LelePons has featured in film, television, and music videos. She has also released her own music and had co-authored a novel in the year 2016.

Who is Lele Pons Dating?

The American-Venezuelan internet celebrity is currently dating Guaynaa, a Puerto Rican rapper. They shared their new relationship status in December 2020 sharing a series of photos of the two canoodlings during a trip to the snow. They were even spotted kissing, hugging and even biting during the trip.

Lele Pons Net Worth:

Lele Pons has a net worth of $3 million.

Lele Pons Sexy Photo:

Lele Pons And Rapper Guaynaa's Picture