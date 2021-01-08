British model Demi Rose, also known as Demi Rose Mawby, has been entertaining her fans with some of the most sizzling social media updates ever since her debut on Instagram. The 25-year-old Birmingham-born modelling sensation is back with a similar update on her official handle which has left millions of fans drooling on the internet today.

In the latest Instagram photo, Demi Rose is seen flaunting her massive assets wearing a Nirvana imprinted crop top. Her jaw-dropping picture has taken the internet by storm within seconds after she uploaded it on her Social media page.

This isn't the first time the diva made heads turn with her sultry images. Recently, the ex-girlfriend of famous rapper Tyga created a buzz over her hot Instagram update. Demi Rose showcased her hourglass figure in a racy coral bikini as she was spotted soaking up the sun in Ibiza. Her eye-popping curves were on full display in the tiny revealing bikini with plastic straps which heaved over her stunning figure. During the lockdown, the brunette model spent quality time in Es Vedra in Ibiza and has been sharing positive messages amid the coronavirus crisis.

Last week, Demi opened up to a leading media website about how she shot to fame when she was a teenager. At the age of 14, she was being bullied in school. "I was bullied in school, I wanted to make friends outside of it so I ended up spending a lot of time online," said the international lingerie model. She said that was even interested in virtual reality as a kid, she was always on her computer and the MySpace caught her attention.

Sharing more snaps from her vacay to her Instagram stories, Demi also stunned in a nude skintight monokini leaving fans wanting more. The images and stories in her lockdown diary have brought smiles on millions of fans' faces around the world.

Demi Rose's Personal Life

Demi is very secretive about her personal life. She doesn't share much about her dating life. However, paparazzi had captured several moments with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, who is also known to have earlier dated Kylie Jenner, sister of the famous Kim Kardashian.

Earlier, Demi opened up about her eating disorder, which she struggled with growing up as a teenager. She revealed that at one point she was dangerously underweight. She said that she weighed only 37 kg, which is around 82 lbs, at her lowest.