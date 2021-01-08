Doja Cat is making heads turn on Instagram as her new music video co-starring Saweetie hits the internet. The singer, who began her career as a teenager, has given a "Night in Banger" music video titled "Best Friend," which has taken the music streaming platforms by storm. The song drops ahead of another of Saweetie's upcoming project titled Pretty Bitch Music, which is slated for spring this year.

Doja Cat's latest video from her new album is set to entertain club goers for its peppy flavour. The club-ready video song starts with Saweetie and Doja relaxing near the poolside as a guy approaches to hit on them. The pair calls out misogyny and celebrates friendship later in the video that has already created much hype on the internet.

Who is Doja Cat?

Doja Cat born as Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini is an American rapper and songwriter, who forayed into the music industry at a very young age. She was born and raised in Los Angeles. She became a record producer and started releasing music on SoundCloud when she was a teenager. The "Say Ho" hitmaker managed to impress fans with her song during the Coronavirus lockdown period. Doja is currently tasting the success of her career in the mainstream.

Doja Cat Dating Life

Much before Doja Cat's career started to flourish as an artist, she dated 23-year-old Indie artist Johnny Utah, also knows as JAWNY. The pair was first spotted in 2019. The young superstar had also been linked with rapper French Montana. Doja was seen hanging out with the 36-year-old when people started to talk about the duo. The singer has managed to keep her private life away from the paparazzi pretty well.

Doja Cat Upcoming Projects

Doja Cat has teased that for her next collaboration she might have Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, SZA and a number of other singing sensations onboard. She recently announced her possible new project 'Planet Her' and it looks as if the singer has now unveiled the list of potential artists who are set to make a guest appearance on her upcoming album.