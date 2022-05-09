What Happened to Malti Marie? Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share First Photo of Newborn Girl on Mother's Day after She Spent 100 Days in NICU

Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas shared the first photo of their newborn on Mother's Day as the couple revealed that the baby girl spent 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU). The couple shared the first photo of baby Malti Marie on Instagram on Sunday writing a lengthy message on the baby's journey home.

In the sweet picture, Chopra, 39, is seen holding Malti Marie on her chest, while Jonas, 29, grabs onto her little arm. However, neither Chopra, nor Jonas wrote clearly what exactly happened to Malti Marie that made her stay in NICU for more than three months.

Her World of Joy

Without giving much details the former "Quantico" star disclosed that her infant daughter had been given permission to return home with her parents. Chopra and Jonas said in a joint statement alongside the pic, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced."

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith," Chopra wrote.

Chopra also said that Jonas and she were overwhelmed to welcome their baby home and also made a point to thank the medical staff who looked after her.

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way," she said.

Chopra continued by writing that she and her family were ready to spend more time together. "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada**. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you," she wrote.

Overjoyed Parents

Chopra and Jonas then customized the posts with their own Mother's Day messages. Chopra, who is a first-time mom â€” said in a message to Jonas, "There is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ."

Meanwhile, the "Jealous" singer told his wife in his post, "Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness."

"I am so grateful to be on this journey with you," he added. "You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."

The actress and her spouse married in 2018 after dating for the previous year. They've mentioned their desire to have children in numerous interviews since then.

In March 2020, the "Matrix Resurrections" actress told Tatler magazine, "It is something that I definitely want to do and I'm hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it'll happen."

The couple surprised many when they announced in January that they had welcomed a daughter via surrogate. Last month, TMZ revealed that their child's name was Malti Marie.