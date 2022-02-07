It's a Boy! Kylie Jenner Reveals Birth of Second Child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are parents again. On Sunday afternoon, Jenner shared the first glimpse of her second child, a baby boy, on Instagram with a blue heart emoji. However, she didn't disclose the name of her newborn son. Jenner gave birth to her second baby on February 2, a day after daughter Stormi's 4th birthday.

The 24-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star had confirmed in September that she and the rapper were expecting their second child together. Stormi was born February 1, 2018. Scott also commented on the birth of the new baby with a blue heart and six brown heart emojis.

New Member in the Family

On Sunday, Jenner took to Instagram to post a sweet black-and-white photo featuring her new son's adorably tiny hand to mark the news. She captioned her post with her son's birthdate, '2/2/22,' which she preceded with her blue heart.

The makeup mogul also tagged Scott in the photo. Jenner also posted several floral arrangements given to her son's birth on Instagram Stories, including one from sister Kim Kardashian and her four children.

"Congratulations Travis, Kylie and Stormi!" a card sticking out of a bed of purple roses read. "We are so excited and love you so much. Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm XOXO."

Her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, commented "Angel Pie" about the photo and Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote "Mommy of two life."

According to sources, Jenner was doing well after giving birth. Stormi was 'happy' to have a younger brother, insiders told TMZ later on Sunday.

Friends and family of the reality star soon joined to congratulate the pair in the comments section of her birth announcement.

Her sister Kim Kardashian replied with a blue heart and a newborn angel emoji, while singer Normani tweeted many white hearts. Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie's older sister, gushed, "Mommy of two lives," adding a red heart and praying hand emojis.

Excitement in Family

Jenner had revealed in August that she was pregnant for the second time, with a source telling that the family was "thrilled" to have another little one on board. Jenner also showed her "baby bump" in a video posted to her Instagram in early September.

She had also previously held a baby shower to honor her son's upcoming birth, which she apparently held in December but didn't release photographs from until January.

Jenner flaunted her expanding baby belly in a beautiful white gown while standing with tall wood-carved giraffes at the giraffe-themed event.

The businesswoman and reality star has been laying low since her baby daddy Travis Scott's Astroworld concert in Houston on November 5 led to 10 people being killed.

The Astroworld event was attended a by not less than 50,000 people with a surge toward the stage happening at 9:38 pm local time in Houston.

The incident, which occurred 32 minutes after Scott' performance began, was dubbed a "mass casualty" by local firefighters and police.

As victims were killed and the crowd chanted "stop the show," Scott proceeded to perform for another 30 minutes.