What is Epilepsy? Disney Star Cameron Boyce Remembered 2 Years After Death Due to Sudden Brain Disorder

Actor Cameron Boyce, who was best known for his character "Luke" in Disney Channel's "Jessie," died suddenly on July 6, 2019. The late actor was 20-years-old at that time. Many fellow actors, fans, and friends of the Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce reacted with shock, grief, and questioned how the tragedy occurred? Reportedly, the actor died in his sleep due to a condition termed "epilepsy," a chronic brain disease.

On the night he passed away, the late actor was out to dinner with his family. "The night he passed away we were out to dinner with him just hours before," Boyce's father Victor Boyce said, further adding that he and his son were texting until past midnight afterward. But he died before he could see the sunrise the next morning.

What is 'Epilepsy'?

Epilepsy is a chronic brain disorder. It causes seizures and other health issues. It comes with a minor risk of death either from seizure complications from accidents or sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP), a poorly understood phenomenon by medical experts. SUDEP happens due to seizures causing breathing or heart problems.

However, many people with this condition can live a long, and productive life. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Epilepsy is one of the most common brain conditions, with about 3.4 million people in the U.S. having the "active" form of the disease.

Moreover, the severity of this condition can vary depending on the patient. Epilepsy can be managed with medication, however, for those who develop this condition at a young age, it can be "devastating" and come with significant cognitive impairments, said Kathryn Davis, who's also a spokesperson for the American Neurological Association, according to a report.

Cameron Boyce's Father Remembers Him

Remembering the late actor, who was born on May 28, 1999, his friends, fans, and family paid tribute on social media. Many actors including his Descendants co-star, Dove Cameron remembered the late Disney star on his second birth anniversary. His father Victor Boyce also took to his official Instagram handle and shared a childhood photo of his late son captioning it, "This is the way I will always remember him. So happy, so full of love for his family and friends. I miss him more than words can describe and I dream about him often."

Boyce began his career as a child actor and featured in the films "Mirrors" and "Eagle Eye" in 2008, along with the comedy film "Grown Ups" and its sequel in 2013.