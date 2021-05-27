Brad Pitt Granted Joint Custody of Biological and Adopted Children With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's separation has become more complex even after years from their divorce announcement. After two years of the couple's official divorce, a court has ruled that Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie will share custody of their biological and adopted children.

The decision comes after a months-long trial wherein a California judge ruled that the custody order concerning Pitt and Jolie's children must be modified in favor of the "Troy" actor, according to the documents filed by his lawyers.

The documents claim that the judge found Jolie's testimony lacked credibility in many key areas. Also, that the Maleficent actor's bid to challenge the new custody proceedings would bring grave harm upon the children, who will be further denied "permanence" and "stability."

Jolie has fought for sole custody of her six kids ever since she had filed for divorce. Neither Pitt nor Jolie has publicly shared details about their controversial split, but it appears to have been an argument on board their private jet in 2016 when the couple was traveling to the U.S. from France with their children.

The Hollywood superstars Pitt and Jolie have six children together, out of which three are biological, and the other three children are adopted. The once Hollywood's high profile couple have been locked in the messy court battle ever since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016.

Adopted Children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Jolie (45) and Pitt (57) share six children -- Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), and twins Knox and Vivienne (12). Out of the six, Maddox, Pax and Zahara have been adopted from orphanages in Cambodia, Vietnam, and Ethiopia respectively while the other three are their biological children.

How did Brad Pitt fall in Love With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie?

While it may seem to many that Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie are at odds currently, the pair were not always against one another. The Oscar-winning actors fell for each other while filming the 2005 action film Mr. & Mrs. Smith where they both featured in lead roles. After years of dating, both tied the knot in France. Pitt was already married to "FRIENDS" actor Jennifer Aniston when his heart slipped for Angelina Jolie. The actor reportedly even cheated on his ex-wife Aniston.

