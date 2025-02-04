What Did Kanye West Tell Bianca Censori on Grammys 2025 Red Carpet? Lip Reader Decodes Couple's Conversation During X-Rated Stunt

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori's conversation during their attention-grabbing appearance on the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards has been interpreted by a professional lip reader. The rapper and his 30-year-old wife caused a stir when they arrived at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, with Censori's outfit leaving little to the imagination.

Reports suggest that the couple was asked to leave the event after Censori took off her fur coat to reveal a sheer, almost see-through minidress, without wearing a bra or underwear. Nicola Hickling, a top lip reader, has suggested that it seems the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper may have planned the provocative scene in advance.

The Unheard Words

"I'll tell 'em you're on fire tonight, babe," Hickling claims Kanye told Censori, via the Mirror. Hickling claims West told Censori, "You're making a scene now," to which the Australian model responded with a nod, the outlet reported.

"Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense," West appeared to say, according to the expert.

Censori nodded once more, prompting West to say, "Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you."

"Alright let's go," Censori replied, according to Hickling.

The couple then quickly left the red carpet.

Censori completed her bold look with transparent heels and confidently stood by her husband. She also had a large black coat with her to cover up when she wasn't posing for pictures.

West, on the other hand, wore all-black, including a simple T-shirt, black pants, and dark sunglasses.

The 24-time Grammy winner, who was married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022, later posted on Instagram following the attention-grabbing photo session, sharing details about his wife's outfit—or lack of one.

"Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever My love my best friend My wife," he wrote alongside a look at the minidress on Sunday.

Dirty Stunt

The revealing outfit may have contributed to the couple being removed from the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight reported that the pair arrived at the high-profile award show "uninvited," accompanied by an entourage of around five people, and were escorted out—according to a now-deleted Instagram post.

Page Six confirmed the incident, with an insider claiming they were asked to leave after "the crazy outfit moment they pulled up on the carpet," adding that the stunt was an attempt to recreate the album cover for West's upcoming release, Vultures.

The cover for West's 2024 album Vultures 1 shows Censori wearing nothing but thigh-high boots and a small piece of fabric.

The couple, who married in 2022, has not yet commented on their shock appearance.

West was nominated for Best Rap Song for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on "Carnival," but the award went to Kendrick Lamar for "Not Like Us."