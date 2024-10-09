Bianca Censori Deactivates Her Instagram While Kanye West Wipes His Account Amid Claims Couple Is Headed for Divorce

Bianca Censori has deactivated her Instagram account amid rumors that she and Kanye West have separated and might be considering divorce. The 29-year-old model had previously posted a series of bold images on her Instagram account under the username @bianca.censori, but her profile now seems to have disappeared.

Similarly, Kanye, 47, has once again cleared his account of all photos except for one, which he posted on February 28. The image shows a WhatsApp conversation with Justin Laboy, who conducted an interview with the Grammy winner back in April. The sudden disappearance of Bianca's Instagram account comes as friends of the couple claim that their "marriage is on the rocks."

Bianca and Kanye Disappears from Social Media

The message read: "I'm closing my Instagram account, My name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be."

In January, a source told the Daily Mail that Kanye had banned Bianca from using social media to shield her from negative remarks. "Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it – until she married Kanye," an insider had told the Daily Mail.

"He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say.

"He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."

However, friends expressed concern over the fact that the rapper, known as Ye, is sharing racy photos of his wife on his own Instagram account, despite reportedly saying that she requires protection.

The insider added: "He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated."

Friends are reportedly shocked to witness the typically aggressive designer complying with Kanye's requests, as the source emphasized, " This strong Bianca that was not going to deal with his s*** anymore has seemingly vanished once again.

"She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice. She went from being his designer to his wife, which is unfortunately, not a paid position. She's trapped."

Marriage On the Rocks

On Monday morning, TMZ reported that the rapper and his wife have been distant for some time and may "possibly" be considering filing for divorce. Kanye has even hinted to those around him that he plans to divorce the model and architect.

It was also reported that the 47-year-old West has been in Tokyo, while 29-year-old Bianca traveled to Australia to spend time with her family during this difficult period of their marriage. A source close to the couple told The New York Post that while their marriage is "on the rocks," it is "not beyond repair."

Another source cautioned the New York Post against assuming too much "certainty" about the couple's future, saying, " Ye changes his mind all the time. It's very possible that happens here."

No reason for the breakup has been provided thus far.

Bianca is currently the Head of Architecture at Kanye West's Yeezy company.

The last time Ye and Bianca were seen together was on September 20 during a shopping outing in Tokyo. Since their legal marriage in December 2022, the couple has been nearly inseparable.

While the couple has been seen apart previously, their separate outings may not necessarily signal any issues in their relationship. It could simply mean that Bianca was unable to accompany West on this part of his trip for various reasons.

West has been married to Censori since December 2022, just a month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Kanye has four children with the KUWTK star: daughters North, 11, and Chicago, six, as well as sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five.

The couple tends to attract attention when they are together, largely due to Bianca's racy outfits. In February, a source told DailyMail.com that the SKIMS founder had requested Kanye to have his wife dress more modestly when in the presence of their children.

"Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that."

The insider added, "Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage. The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person – as an artist."

"Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into."