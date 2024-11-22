Bianca Censori Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction as She Goes Nearly Topless While Wrapping Hands Around Husband Kanye West in Tokyo

Bianca Censori once again pushed fashion boundaries, nearly experiencing a wardrobe mishap while in Tokyo. The 29-year-old Australian model, currently on vacation with her husband of nearly two years, Kanye West, was spotted wearing a daring outfit with the rapper by her side.

Bianca, a YEEZY architect, has been married to West, now legally known as Ye, for nearly two years. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2022. A new photo making rounds on social media shows Bianca and her 47-year-old husband appearing more in love than ever. The pair were caught on camera enjoying each other's company while taking in the sights of Tokyo.

Bianca Almost Topless

Gazing into each other's eyes, the couple looked completely smitten, with Bianca—who seemed nearly topless—cuddling Ye by wrapping her arms around his neck as he looked down at her affectionately.

In the photos, both Bianca and Kanye are seen smiling widely, looking joyful and deeply in love. The photos surfaced online, likely taken by a fan or bystander.

One fan account on X shared the photos, captioning them, "Kanye West & Bianca Censori in the city."

Just days earlier, Bianca was spotted wearing a large pink fur coat for a dinner outing in the city with her husband. Opting for a more understated look than usual, Bianca appeared engrossed in her phone for much of the evening, covering up in a cozy jacket that revealed little skin.

While Bianca scrolled through her phone, Kanye appeared noticeably tired. Not making eye contact with Bianca, Kanye focused on the menu, deciding what to order.

Bianca kept warm for the evening, dressing modestly in her pink fluffy jacket, while Kanye stuck to his usual dark attire, wearing a black hoodie.

The couple appeared to be in a tense mood, sitting across from each other without making eye contact, both keeping their heads lowered in the photos.

Kanye Not Allowed

Last week, Bianca took a trip to Disney without her husband, Kanye, by her side. The Australian model is often seen with Ye, making this rare solo outing notable. Dressed in an all-white outfit, Bianca appeared content to enjoy some time apart from her husband.

She appeared happy and was all smiles as she visited the California theme park, where she was spotted with a group of three male friends.

Online sources suggest that a private Disney tour can cost around $700 for a six-hour session.

VIP tours, which typically range from $450 to $900 per hour, require a minimum of seven hours and a maximum of ten hours for those looking to explore the park without the hassle of waiting in lines.

It's believed Bianca and her friends opted for a $700 VIP tour, a service commonly used by celebrities who prefer to skip the queues.